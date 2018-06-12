What prospects should Michigan state feel good about right now ? — Collin (@spartandawg23) June 10, 2018

Vernon Carey https://usatodayhss.com

Michigan State will welcome a five-man class this fall so the program doesn’t necessarily need to hit it out of the park in the 2019 class. The guys that the Spartans have zeroed in on, though, include Vernon Carey, Keion Brooks, Isaiah Stewart, Rocket Watts and Josiah James. The Spartans hosted the top-ranked Carey in January for an official visit and while they had some momentum headed in their favor, Duke and Miami remain the two to beat in his recruitment. Brooks and Stewart just released their final list of 10 programs with Michigan State making it for both. The Spartans may be facing an uphill battle for Brooks but they should be seen as a darkhorse for Stewart. Villanova, Notre Dame, Texas and Duke are heavily in the mix, too. Watts and James are currently in Canada with the under-18 USA squad. Michigan State has done a great job of recruiting the top in-state talent with Watts being in that mold and the Spartans could place a heavier priority on him in the weeks ahead. James, the son of former MSU forward Kurt James, has caught the Spartans' eye. Harlond Beverly is another to keep tabs on but with no one specifically favoring the Spartans as of yet, they should feel decent when it comes to Stewart and James.

I would say....where does Reid Travis land? Seems to be a big topic — JoeWoo Rychalsky (@TheJoeWoo) June 11, 2018

Reid Travis AP Images

We thought that the transfer market had come to a halt until two weeks ago when Reid Travis dropped a bombshell that he would be withdrawing his name from the 2018 NBA Draft and, instead of returning to Stanford, head elsewhere for his final year of college play. A 6-foot-8 forward and the best immediately available transfer prospect of the spring, Travis has remained focused on two programs, Villanova and Kentucky. He will finish his coursework at Stanford over the next week or so before visiting each program. Villanova would love to add the forward as he would immediately become the Wildcats’ go-to in the frontcourt and mask some of the holes left by the early departures of Mikal Bridges and Omari Spellman. Landing Travis could be difficult because Kentucky may have the slight edge. UK has been heavily discussed this spring as a contender for a grad-transfer. Things didn’t pan out for the longest time until Travis’ transfer became public a few weeks back. Kentucky immediately became the favorite and nothing has indicted otherwise since then.

Any insight on who might be likely to join the terribly underrated Casey Morsell in @UVAMensHoops 2019 recruiting class? #wahoowa — Rick Fin (@Fin13Dog) June 10, 2018

Josh Green

Virginia currently sits with the commitment of the 80th-ranked junior in America, Casey Morsell. The Cavaliers landed 2018 European big man Francisco Caffarro last month and while they could continue to pursue a host of other junior frontline prospects, their top priority is adding size and athleticism on the perimeter. Five names to keep tabs are Josh Green, Jahmius Ramsey, Drake London, Josiah James and Patrick Williams. Green and Ramsey, teammates at IMG Academy, remain pretty open still with their recruitments. Green isn't close to narrowing his list while Ramsey has seen his stock explode as he visited Louisville last week, a trip that left a strong impression on him. London will take an unofficial visit to UVA in the coming days as the dual sport athlete could be the best bet of the five to ultimately commit to the Wahoos. The California native is a big-time football prospect, too, but Virginia’s early entry into the pursuit of the do-it-all wing could work in their favor in selecting Cavs basketball. James is nowhere near a college decision, though he did cut his list to a final 12 with Virginia making the cut. He has been intrigued by his feet and the culture instilled in Charlottesville, though. Williams has been hard to come by for recruiting news but the Cavs are in there along with a slew of other ACC powers, and Florida, as he would fit the versatile and long-bodied wing that Tony Bennett is chasing after this summer.

Saddiq Bey Nova rumors out there...would he be willing to red shirt? Lotta young talent at Nova — Jon DeFalco (@jdefalco12) June 11, 2018