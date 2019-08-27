In this week’s Twitter Tuesday mailbag, we evaluate Illinois' outlook for the early period, check in on Florida’s frontcourt pursuit, look at how Pitt and Texas Tech sit with their top targets and more.

Who does Illinois have the best chance to sign on the class of 2020? — mitch sutton (@gottaluvillini) August 25, 2019

Florida has seemingly made cut lists for 5 or 6 PFs. Will they take multiple PFs for 2020, if not which recruit is the top priority at that spot and controls his own destiny? PJ Hall? — Brad Cavallaro (@BradCav2) August 25, 2019

P.J. Hall (GoFlashWin.com)

You’re right. If P.J. Hall says that he wants to be a Gator, Florida is not going to turn him down. The Gators desperately needs a big man in the 2020 class thanks to the departure of Kerry Blackshear after this season, but they just enrolled top-50 center Omar Payne and also Jason Jitoboh, and currently have Louisiana Tech transfer Anthony Duruji sitting out. However, the Gators could still add two more to their interior. Gorjak Gak will be graduating, which is why they have thrown such a large net on some of the top East Coast bigs. Elijah Taylor and Zed Key are two to watch. Key will visit Florida next weekend, while Key is still working on visit dates. Matt Cross will soon commit and the Gators have some ground to make up. Myles Stute will also visit next month. The hope for the Gators is to land one of the bunch along with PJ Hall, another guard and potentially a wing this fall.

What do u see as a realistic 2020 class for Pitt — wolfenbagger56 (@wolfenbagger56) August 25, 2019

R.J. Davis, D.J. Gordon, Noah Collier and John Hugley. That is definitely within reach, but the Panthers could also fail to land any of the bunch. I feel good as good as anyone about their chances with Davis, but beating out Marquette and North Carolina will be difficult. They have begun to place a greater priority upon Gordon in recent weeks and should have a good shot at keeping the local talent home for college. Collier will visit Pitt this weekend and would be the ideal small ball power forward for the Panther program. Finally, Hugley just scheduled a slew of official visits but the Panthers sit in a great spot.

@coreyevans_10 does Texas Tech get Micah peavy and do they finish top 15 in recruiting rankings for ‘20? — cole blumenfeld (@colebtweeten) August 25, 2019

Yes, I do believe that Micah Peavy will ultimately end up at Texas Tech. He has been a perceived, long-time lean to the Red Raiders but more contenders have jumped into the fray as his recruitment has continued. Peavy will visit Lubbock this weekend and then head to Florida and Texas next month. TCU may have the best chance of anyone to pull Peavy away from Texas Tech, but he will still end up choosing Chris Beard’s bunch. By adding Peavy, the Red Raiders would take another step towards a top-15 class. They already locked up summer breakout Chibuzo Agbo, and have made the final five for five-star Nimari Burnett but they are not in a great spot with any other highly-ranked prospects. Texas Tech will finish outside of the top-15 and do more damage in the transfer and junior college market.

Where do you think Lance Ware will end up at? — Jared D. (@jderm_0) August 25, 2019

Lance Ware (Jon Lopez/Jon Lopez Creative @NikeEYB)

Providence has recruited Lance Ware the longest, but it would be a major surprise if the Friars won out in his recruitment. Ohio State and Miami are involved, but Ware's decision will likely come down to Kentucky and Michigan. Many assumed that Ware would immediately commit whenever the Wildcats offered, but he has never been in a rush with things. My bet is that he ends up in Lexington, but if there is anyone that can swipe in and steal him away from the Wildcats, it would be Juwan Howard.

Any leaders for moses moody? — Tycoon S.G.P. (@tycoonsgp) August 26, 2019