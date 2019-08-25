John Hugley was one of the top winners of the travel season this summer. He completed his time with the Spiece Indy Heat program with over 30 scholarship offers where he then narrowed his school list to a group of 12. The next step is visits for Hugley who has scheduled three official visits and two other in-home visit dates.

A 6-foot-8 center and one of the best back to the basket prospects in the 2020 class, Hugley is focused on a school list that features Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Kansas State, Miami, Missouri, NC State, Nebraska, Penn State, Pitt, UConn, and WVU. One more cut list is expected to be produced sometime next month but, beforehand, Hugley will host two coaching staffs for in-home visits and also see three other programs in the official variety.