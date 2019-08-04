JT Thor, a five-star prospect, has made the decision to reclassify into the 2020 class, a source has confirmed with Rivals.com. A 6-foot-9 forward that his valued for his versatility, Thor will also transfer into Norcross High School (Georgia) for what will now be his senior season.

One of the more talented and versatile forward prospects in the 2020 class, Thor has taken visits to Kansas, Maryland, Miami and New Mexico in recent months.

No clear favorite has emerged within his recruitment but now that he has sped up his college clock by a full year, the attention that he will garner will be ramped up another few levels thanks to his talent level, the dearth of forwards built in his mold and multi-positional ballplay.