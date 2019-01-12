1. Which new hire is off the most impressive start at his new job in 2018-19?

Louisville coach Chris Mack

Bossi: The 10-5 record isn’t exactly sexy, but given what Chris Mack inherited at Louisville and the gauntlet of a schedule that the Cardinals have had to face early, I feel he’s exceeding even the most ambitious of expectations for his first year on the job. Not only does he have the Cardinals competing on the floor, he’s off to an incredible start in recruiting. Mack’s first class is headlined by soon-to-be five-star wing Samuell Williamson and currently ranks fifth overall for 2019. Evans: First, let’s give some love to the mid-major ranks where, what Jeremy Ballard, Dusty May and Mike Davis have done at FIU, FAU and Detroit, respectively, is nothing short of impressive. Onto the power conference level where Jeff Capel has already transformed the Pitt program and has the Steel City talking about its hoops program. Sure, there is still some long days ahead and it was just last weekend that UNC came into the Pete and beat the Panthers by 30. However, they have already won more conference and regular season games compared to last year, thanks to the toughness and competitive vibes surrounding the program. McDonald: I love what Kermit Davis has done at Ole Miss so far. He has the Rebels sitting at 2-0 in the SEC (12-2 overall) going into a big showdown with in-state rival and 14th-ranked Mississippi State. A win could vault Ole Miss into next week's Top 25, which would put Davis and his staff way ahead of schedule in rebuilding the program. His 27th-ranked recruiting class in his first full cycle in Oxford features a pair of four-stars and a pair of three-stars, and should give fans hope that the new staff will sustain this success.

2. Now that we are into conference play, who would you pick for the Final Four?

Michigan coach John Beilein AP Images

Bossi: I much prefer to wait until we actually see the brackets to make bad predictions about the Final Four, but hey, why not? Since brackets aren’t set I’ll go with the teams I feel are the best four in college basketball right now: Duke, Gonzaga, Michigan and Virginia. The two-headed monster of R.J. Barrett and Zion Williamson is just that, a monster. But, you can’t convince me that point guard Tre Jones isn’t the Blue Devils' most important player and he’s been playing fabulously. Gonzaga has size, skill and loads of talent. Michigan and Virginia, maybe they don’t have totally identical approaches but they have similar teams built on defense, execution and toughness. Evans: I am sticking to my guns with my preseason predictions. I really liked Kansas and UNC prior to the start of the season and despite Udoka Azubuike's season-ending injury for KU and the troubling start to Nassir Little’s college career, call me stubborn, but I believe that Bill Self and Roy Williams will have their squads playing at their best come March. Alongside the bluebloods is Gonzaga. Mark Few's team has past experience on the biggest of stages and with the versatility that it presents, if it can defend at a better rate, count me in with the Zags. Lastly, there seems to always be a wildcard, which is why I had Marquette playing in Minnesota. Someone like Markus Howard, as we have seen in recent weeks, is capable of single-handedly taking over March. McDonald: It's hard for me to pick against Michigan because every time I've seen it play, it has been really good; a complete team. I think Virginia bounces back from some heartbreak the past couple years and Tony Bennett finally gets his program to the Final Four. Chris Beard is one of the rising stars in the coaching ranks and he has Jarrett Culver to carry Texas Tech to the Final Four in April. And just because there is always an outlier that makes the last weekend, give me a veteran Buffalo team that will stay hot through that cold Western New York winter and make an appearance in Minneapolis.

3. Which remaining five-star senior's recruitment is the toughest to get a good read on? Why?

Jaden McDaniels https://thenewstribune.com