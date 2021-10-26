Twitter Tuesday: Adem Bona, Anthony Black, St. John's

Each Tuesday, Rivals.com’s Rob Cassidy turns to Twitter to answer questions about basketball recruiting and the world at large. This week in Twitter Tuesday, he takes a look at Adem Bona’s impending decision, the recruitment of Anthony Black and what being “done” with a class actually means when it comes to recruiting in the transfer portal era.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGF0IHNjaG9vbCBkb2VzIEFkYW0gQm9uYSBzZWxlY3QsIFVjbGEg b3IgS2VudHVjeT88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBCck5hdGlvbiAoQGJqZXJ6MTE4OCkg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9iamVyejExODgvc3RhdHVz LzE0NTI2Mjg2OTk0ODkyMjY3NjA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0 b2JlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Adem Bona (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

I logged a UCLA FutureCast for Adem Bona back on Oct. 12, and I’m not feeling particularly inclined to change it on the heels of the four-star prospect’s official visit to Westwood. That said, my confidence level has never been through the roof here. So once again, I’ll cautiously pick the Bruins. The buzz prior to Bona’s visit to UCLA was that Mick Cronin’s task was simply to “not screw it up.” It’s been pretty quiet in the wake of Bona’s official visit, however, which is probably good news on that front. Bad news seems to find a way to leak quickly, after all. Bona is yet to set an announcement date, but most expect his commitment will come in short order. My opinion is that the faster it happens, the better it is for UCLA. If this stretches on too much longer, it may signify that momentum is swinging back toward Kentucky.

*****

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaGVuIHdpbGwgUml2YWxzIHBvc3QgYW5vdGhlciByYW5raW5nIGZv ciAyMDI0PzwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFBsYXllcnNEaXJlY3QgKEBQbGF5ZXJzRGly ZWN0KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BsYXllcnNEaXJl Y3Qvc3RhdHVzLzE0NTI2NTM2NDc2ODc1MjAyNzQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAyNSwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

The initial list of 40 released last week. You obviously already know this, but I wasn’t going to miss a chance to plug it in this space. That said, like any initial list of players yet to play a game of their sophomore seasons it will evolve quickly and look vastly different when we expand in January. We don’t have an exact date yet, but I’d guess it would be mid month. Let’s set Jan. 18 as a ballpark figure. Our sample size on these sophomores will expand in the coming months, as we hit the road for big high school events. The next 2024 rankings should build the list out to 100, if not a full Rivals150. That’ll depend on how comfortable we feel with the class. There are already a ton of guys that just missed the cut (Tahaad Pettiford, Jason Asemota, etc.) and will see their names on the list when we expand. Then there are players whose name we don’t yet know that we’ll stumble across during the season. Anyway, that’s a long answer to a short question. To be concise, expect a much more expansive 2024 list in mid January.

*****

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BbnRob255IEJsYWNrIHVwZGF0ZT88L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBDb3JsaXNz IERlcGhvbiAoQERlcGhvbkNvcmxpc3MpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vRGVwaG9uQ29ybGlzcy9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjY1MTk3NjkyMDAy NzE0MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI1LCAyMDIxPC9h PjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxh dGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgi Pjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Anthony Black (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

I feel like our Dan McDonald is more plugged into this recruitment than I am, but what I can tell you is that Oklahoma State felt pretty good about where it stood a couple back. Still, if I thought this was a lock, I’d have already logged a FutureCast for the Pokes. Arkansas and Gonzaga got the talented guard on campus in the last month or so, and each seems like a real threat to land his commitment. Originally, Anthony Black said he’d like to make a decision before the end of October, but the clock on that timetable is ticking. Whenever the decision does come, I’m confident it will be one of three aforementioned schools. I guess I’d give the edge to Oklahoma State for now, but I wouldn’t bet any cash on it. Gonzaga lying in the weeds is not something to be taken lightly.

*****

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5pcyBzdC4gam9obiYjMzk7cyBkb25lIGZvciB0aGlzIGN5Y2xlPzwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IHRvbSBpbiBzYWxlbSAoQHRvbWluc2FsZW0pIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdG9taW5zYWxlbS9zdGF0dXMvMTQ1MjYw NDI1NTEzMTU1NzkwMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI1 LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Jaquan Sanders (Jon Lopez/Nike)