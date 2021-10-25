Rivals Roundtable: 2025 prospects, sleeper teams, predictions

Each Week, Rivals.com’s trio of national analysts field questions related to college hoops and college hoops recruiting. In this installment, Rob Cassidy, Jamie Shaw and Dan McDonald, discuss up-and-coming prospects, which teams are being disrespected in preseason polls and log commitment predictions for uncommitted seniors.

1. The 2024 top 40 has just been released, but let’s look even further ahead. Which 2025 prospect that you’ve encountered has piqued your interest most?

Bryson Tiller (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Cassidy: I live just a few miles away from Miami Columbus High, where Carlos Boozer’s twin sons, Cameron and Cayden, will play their high school ball. Both seem like locks to be elite-level recruits. Cameron, who projects as a long, powerful forward in the mold of his father, is probably the more promising prospect at this point but both have a chance to be major national recruits. This should excite Duke fans to no end, as the Blue Devils obviously will be granted an inside track of sorts in the twins’ recruitments. McDonald: I haven’t seen a ton of freshmen I feel comfortable labeling as a high-major prospect, but Bryson Tiller out of Atlanta is one of them. The 6-foot-8 forward is a really good athlete and pretty skilled too. He played up on the Atlanta Xpress 17-under team this summer and will be getting coached by one of the best high school coaches in the country in Sharman White at Pace Academy. Auburn and Georgia already offered. I feel confident saying they will be far from the last ones to come in. Shaw: With Cassidy talking about Cameron Boozer, and my sample size of Koa Peat being too small, I will jump over to Jamier Jones. The high-flying wing out of Florida plays high above the rim, especially in transition. As the 6-foot-5 wing showed at CP3 Rising Stars camp this year, he is also a better passer than many give him credit for. He will be a viral darling and it will be interesting to see if he continues to progress his skill set, but the early returns are certainly there.

*****

2. Conference media days are in the books and preseason polls have been released. Which school do you think is being undervalued in the polls?

Bruce Pearl (USA Today Sports Images)

*****

3. The early signing period is fast approaching. Predict an uncommitted prospect’s landing spot.

Adem Bona (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)