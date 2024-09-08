Trent Sisley walks off the shiny hardwood floor at Montverde Academy after running through practice with his teammates and walks single file in a line to shake hands with the crowd of college coaches who have stopped by to take in the Eagles’ practice.

It’s the first day of the NCAA’s recruiting period which permits coaches to be courtside for after school workouts, and just after Sisley clears the line he doubles back to chop-it-up further with Purdue head coach Matt Painter.

Nice touch for the head man to be in on day one, mere days before hosting the 6-foot-8 forward for his first official visit of this cycle.

“It’s great to see him,” Sisley said. “They’ve been involved with me for a while now. That was my first offer. We have a close relationship, so to see him on the first day was great.”

Sisley will visit Indiana, Notre Dame, which was also in on day one, later in the month and Michigan State in October. He visited Iowa last season, which rounds out his top five.

“I’m staying open to everyone at this point,” Sisley said. “I’m just trying to gather all the information that I can at this point to make the best decision in the end.”

Sisley emerged as one of the most aggressive and productive bigs in the adidas 3SSB this summer, throwing down 29 dunks in the league, good enough to sit at No. 2 overall in that category. His versatility, with the ability to stretch the floor, create off the dribble and dominate the paint on both ends makes him a vital piece to all five of his finalists’ proverbial puzzles.

Expect Sisley’s stock to continue to ascend while suiting up at Montverde this season.

The Eagles are the defending Chipotle Nationals champs with another loaded roster which will rely heavily on Sisley’s skill set in the paint.

Montverde plays in the uber-competitive Nike EYBL Scholastic with a murderer’s row of competition every game like IMG Academy, Link Academy and Oak Hill Academy, among many others.

“I want to be in a system that really gets up and down the floor and where I can use my full skill set,” Sisley said. “All of the options offer that, so it’s gonna be a tough decision in the end. I already know that, but I’m confident that I’ll make the best decision in the end.”