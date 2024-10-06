Tracy Kolanda’s stock is on the uptick

While most prospects focus on the offensive end of the floor, the 6-foot-4 combo guard gets his greatest adrenaline rushes when he’s locking up on the defensive end and playing the passing lanes like a seasoned cornerback.

Tracy Kolanda takes pride in the fact that he’s far from being considered a typical guard mentally.

“I’m definitely different,” said Kolanda, a senior. “I learned early on that everyone wants to score and almost no one wants to play defense or takes pride in it. That’s how I’ve been able to separate myself. I don’t need the ball to be effective in a game. I can help my team win without it.”

Rare mindset aside, Kolanda had respectable numbers this summer, averaging 12 points, four rebounds and three assists a game while running with AZ Unity.

Strong stats in the strongest league (Nike EYBL), yet an injury sidelined Kolanda during the all-important month of July, the most critical month of the summer for a prospect looking to earn more offers.

“That was the worst thing for me because that was when coaches get their last looks a lot of times before they make their offers,” Kolanda said. “I just put everything into my senior season, because missing that time hurt me.”

Kolanda is wasting no time making up for the lost time, averaging 26 points a game in the AZ Compass Fall League over the last few weeks.

He’ll benefit a great deal running with Bella Vista where he’ll play a national schedule and compete in some of the country’s best tournaments.

“I definitely feel like I’m one of the most underrated players in the country,” Kolanda said. “But I’m not trying to be ranked or anything like that; the only people I want to get the attention of are more college coaches. I’m working on everything to be at my best when the season starts because I want to earn more and more offers. That’s the goal.”

That said, the cupboard for offers and interest isn’t exactly bare.

Kolanda has offers from SMU while Vermont and Eastern Michigan continue to circle.

“I’m in a different position, so I have to let things play out during the season,” Kolanda said. “I know that coaches will be out to see us all season and the only thing that matters is producing. I’m going to be setting up some visits soon, but right now I’m just preparing to prove myself.”