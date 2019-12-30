MARIETTA, Ga. – Mississippi State-bound Deivon Smith put on a show this weekend at the Tournament of Champions at Wheeler High School outside of Atlanta, but he wasn’t the only highly ranked prospect to impress. Dan McDonald has his takeaways from the event. MORE: Top-ranked Kuminga mum on recruitment



MISSISSIPPI STATE BOUND SMITH STANDS OUT AT TOC

Mississippi State is a program trending upwards in the SEC under Ben Howland, and that trend will only continue if he keeps signing prospects like four-star point guard Deivon Smith. The Georgia native has every trait you could want in a floor general now that he’s starting to make shots at a higher rate from distance. Smith became a household name starting around this time last year as he led his Grayson team to a terrific season. It was his explosiveness combined with his elite passing ability that drew the attention of college coaches. As he’s continued to grow and mature physically, he’s become a really good finisher at the rim and often does it to the liking of the mixtape mafia that follows him around. As a six-foot guard, his athleticism and toughness allow him to be one of the better rebounding guards in the class and it gives him a head start to get out in transition to make plays. This weekend and in earlier games this season, his perimeter shot, which has been the knock on him in the past, has started to look much better. He also looks more confident taking those shots. If that progress continues, he’s going to be a big-time player in the SEC with a chance to play beyond his days in Starkville.

KOWACIE REEVES DRAWS A CROWD

Four-star shooting guard Kowacie Reeves is a little off the beaten path playing high school ball at Westside (Macon, Ga.) and he’s never played on a shoe company circuit, but he’s found a way to become a popular prospect in the 2021 class. Reeves has three traits that will always be in demand with college basketball coaches. He has great size and length on the wing at 6-foot-6. He’s a bouncy athlete. And probably most important nowadays, he’s an elite shooter from deep. While his team struggled against a deeper Pebblebrook team, Reeves showed exactly why he’s become so highly coveted as a prospect, hitting some deep three-balls and some highly contested shots as well. Clemson, Florida State, Iowa State, Louisville, Tennessee and Texas were among the schools watching him on Friday afternoon. Florida and Stanford are the two schools he’s taken official visits to already and both have made him a priority early on.

SHARP-SHOOTING ZOCKO

As mentioned with Reeves, shooters are in high demand these days with college basketball coaches. In the 2022 class, not many will do it much better than Zocko Littleton. The four-star point guard is just about automatic in catch-and-shoot situations. He’s still pretty lethal off the dribble letting it fly from deep. Where Littleton is really advanced at a young age is, despite not being an overwhelming physical presence athletically or with strength, he knows to create space to get his shot off. He changes pace well and has really good footwork. As he gets stronger and hopefully more athletic as his body matures, he’s going to be a really impressive prospect. Over the past six months, he’s collected scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Xavier and several mid-majors.

SCOOT HENDERSON, MORE NOTES FROM THE TOC