“I’m pretty much doing everything and playing as a man. I’m growing up and doing pretty much everything.”

“It’s going really well so far," said Kuminga. "It feels good being with my teammates and coaches. It makes me happy and I want to develop my game and be as good as I possibly can.

A 6-foot-8 manchild of a wing, the junior is settling in quite nicely during his first season at Elizabeth (N.J.) The Patrick School.

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The top player in 2021, Jonathan Kuminga draws crowds and entertains them wherever he goes. He certainly did that and more at the John Wall Holiday Invitational over the weekend.

Of course, the question on top of college basketball fans' and coaches' minds is where will Kuminga go? Right after that is whether he will enroll as a 2020 or 2021 prospect.

As for classification, 2020 isn't out of the question but it's something that there won't be an answer to until at least the end of the school year and possibly not until longer. As for his recruitment, Kuminga has the information about where he might be leaning on total lockdown.

“I haven’t set up anything," said Kuminga when asked about his recruitment. "I’m more focused on basketball and school right now and I haven’t set up anything that’s going to bother me or get me off of my focus for school.”

Among the programs who have offered Kuminga are Auburn, Duke, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Memphis, Texas Tech and Washington. Of late, Duke, UK and Texas Tech (where his brother Joel Ntambwe is sitting out this season as a transfer) have been getting a lot of mention, but Kuminga won't even bite on questions about his recruitment so much as to give hints about who has been in to see him. So, we'll have to see how things play out later this winter and into the spring and summer.

“Right now everybody has games and stuff so nobody has been there," said Kuminga. "Right now, I’m just working on my basketball.”