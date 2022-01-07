Top schools intrigued by 2024 guard Boogie Fland
Boogie Fland is a sophomore at White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac. The 6-foot-3 guard is currently the No. 10 ranked player in the 2024 Rivals150.
“I bring a little bit of everything to the court when I play,” Fland told Rivals.com. “Shooting, passing, really whatever my team and coach need to do to get the win. I have to keep working hard on all aspects of my game and continue being there for my teammates, even if I am not out there playing. I get the Steph Curry comparison a lot, with the way I shoot the ball.”
Fland, who recently signed a NIL deal with Spreadshop to launch his personal brand, has been on the radar since middle school.
“I am hearing the most from UConn, UCLA, Virginia Tech, Seton Hall, Kansas State, TCU, St John’s, schools like that,” Fland said. “All the schools who have offered me stay in pretty consistent contact with us.”
*****
MORE: Jeremy Fears Jr. chooses Michigan State
2022 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position
2023 Rankings: Rivals150
2024 Rankings: Top 40
*****
IN HIS OWN WORDS
UConn: “They are saying they want to continue building a relationship with me. They are a guard school, they are known for their guards and how they play. They play in transition and use their guards to score the ball.”
UCLA: “I know they made the Final Four last year, losing to Gonzaga last year. They give their guards a lot of freedom over there.”
St John’s: “They’re right up the road. They want me to come to their school, they want to continue building that relationship with me.”
Virginia Tech: “I know they have definitely come up over the last couple of years. I am very close with coach (Mike) Jones over there. And they like their guards to be able to shoot.”
More on his recruitment: “Everyone is really saying the same thing, to be honest. I have not been on any visits yet, and I am too young for them to contact me directly. So a lot of these schools are just getting to know me right now.”
WHAT'S NEXT?
“Michigan is one I know is watching closely,” Fland said, “I have been told a lot of schools are looking at me but have not offered yet because they cannot contact me directly. I want to go to a place that is like a family, because you got to all stay together at the end of the day. I will also be looking for a school that has a good academic reputation, because I am books and ball.”