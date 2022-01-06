Commitment at a glance: Michigan State lands Jeremy Fears Jr.

Michigan State held off Illinois and a number of other programs from the Big 10 a beyond to land the commitment for four-star guard Jeremy Fears Jr. on Thursday. The No. 41 prospect in his class, Fears is the first member of the Spartans’ 2023 class and will serve as a bell cow of sorts for the program. Below, Rivals.com has a look at what Time Izzo’s program is getting and what it means for the big picture.





WHAT THE SPARTANS ARE GETTING

A true point guard with a tight handle and the ability to use his quickness to get by his man and break down defenses, Fears shines as both a facilitator and a scorer capable of creating his own shot. He’s not the most consistent three-point shooter there is, but what he lacks there he makes up for with his burst, ability to finish at the rack and his passing. Another thing that pops off the page about the four-star prospect is his vision, as he seems to almost always make the right decision with the basketball and avoids careless turnovers despite playing with pace. One of the quickest prospects in the 2023 class, Fears has the length, upper-body strength and speed to become an impressive defender but that’s a work in progress.



