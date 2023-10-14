As college football teams duke-it-out on the gridiron this weekend, college basketball fans will be paying more attention to which elite hoops prospects are hanging around on the sidelines. From detailed video presentations to name chants from fans in the stands to lucrative NIL deals, coaches and fans will pull out all stops trying to lure some of the best high school basketball players in the country. Here are a handful of the hoops VIPs that are roaming on different campuses this weekend.

Dylan Harper’s visit to Rutgers

After a dominant day at the Wootten Camp on Friday, the country’s top scoring guard is in the house this weekend and Steve Pikiell is, no doubt, feeling the pressure to close. Harper’s recruitment had hit a quiet period of its own over the last month or more, but his presence in Piscataway will certainly re-energize commitment timeline rumblings. Harper has already taken officials to Duke and Indiana.



*****

Patrick Ngongba’s visit to Connecticut

The defending national champs get their shot at the physically imposing, versatile 6-foot-10 center this weekend after a visit to Michigan a few weeks back. Ngongba also has visits set up to Duke, Kentucky and Kansas State in the coming weeks. Ngongba, who checks in at No. 34 overall in the Rivals150, proved to be one of the top bigs in the country this summer.

*****

Amdy Ndiaye’s visit to Pittsburgh

Jeff Capel will try to sell the 6-foot-10, high energy rim runner this weekend after recent visits to St. Bonaventure, Rutgers and Rhode Island. Ndiaye is scheduled to visit the College of Charleston later this month. Ndiaye’s value is in his ability to play and defend multiple positions on the floor, a fact Capel will, no doubt, drive home this weekend.

*****

Jayden Quaintance’s visit to Florida

Todd Golden has had some VIPs on campus over the last couple of weeks, so he’s well-versed in the sell for another 2024 five-star like Quaintance. The versatile 6-foot-10 center has already taken visits to G League Ignite, Missouri and Ohio State and has a visit to SEC rival Kentucky next weekend. Quaintance, who checks in at No. 11 overall in the Rivals150, is arguably the most important recruit for Golden in the class because of his size and ability to impact the game in countless areas on both ends of the floor.

*****

Kiyan Anthony’s visit to Florida State

Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles get the first official visit for Carmelo Anthony’s son due in large part to Melo’s relationship with assistant coach Kevin Nickelberry. Expect Florida State to pull out all the stops for the talented 6-foot-5 guard before he heads off to his father’s alma mater next weekend.

*****

Pharoah Compton’s visit to LSU

Matt McMahon landed a big fish last week in the backcourt in Curtis Givens, now he’s looking to add size and versatility to the frontcourt in Compton. The explosive big man has already been wowed on visits to San Diego State and Tennessee.

*****

Trey McKenney’s visit to Rutgers

The 6-foot-4 junior guard has already taken an unofficial to Michigan State and still has plans to take officials to TCU and Georgetown. McKenney’s stock rose substantially this summer, evident from his 32-spot ascension to No. 12 overall in the Rivals150 for 2025.



*****

Sam Funches’ visit to LSU