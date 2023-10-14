LAS VEGAS – The annual Wooten 150 Camp wrapped up on Friday, and the second and final day of action featured a number of nationally relevant recruits still mulling their college decisions. Below, Rivals national analyst Rob Cassidy shares some news and notes on three such prospects that helped shape the event’s second day.

GEORGIA TECH, ARIZONA STATE AND AUBURN AMONG THE PLAYERS FOR JAHKI HOWARD

Jahki Howard’s recruitment has included a few twists to say the least. There have been canceled decision dates and a constantly-evolving list of programs involved in his process. As his game has stabilized and improved over the last year, however, so too has his college future. These days, it feels as though the four-star wing could be headed toward a final decision after he concludes a handful of upcoming visits. “I have a few visits I’m setting up,” Howard said on Friday. “I’m going to Auburn on Oct. 21 and then I am taking a visit to Georgia Tech, but we don’t have a date just yet for that one. Those are the two main schools I am setting up.” Howard, who already took an official visit to Arizona State says he likes what he saw in Tempe and will consider the Sun Devils going forward. He has set no timetable for a commitment. According to Howard, Arkansas and USC are also involved to some extent. “It was a nice campus,” Howard said of his visit to ASU. “I really liked it. I’m not gonna lie, I really liked everything about it. They have a great atmosphere and a big fan base.”

*****

IAN JACKSON SHOOTS DOWN ST. JOHN’S RUMORS

Ian Jackson

There’s been a fluctuating level of buzz about North Carolina commit Ian Jackson considering backing off his pledge and exploring St. John’s as an option since the Red Storm hired Rick Pitino back in March. The omnipresent buzz was muffled this week in Las Vegas, as Jackson shot down any possibility of a late-cycle change of heart with confidence and gusto. “I’m going to North Carolina,” Jackson said matter-of-factly on Friday afternoon. Of course anything is possible in recruiting, but the vigor with which the five-star is shooting down decommitted rumors seems to indicate there's nothing to see here. Jackson is expected to sign with the Tar Heels during next month's early signing period. Jackson was one of the event’s top performers on Thursday, as he showed off his full arsenal of offensive weapons. He didn’t work out on Friday, but hung around the gym doing interviews and watching games.

*****

HUDSON GREER TAKING VISITS BUT HEARING ADDITIONAL OFFERS MAY BE IN THE WORKS

Hudson Greer