As college football teams duke-it-out on the gridiron this weekend, college basketball fans will be paying more attention to which elite hoops prospects are hanging around on the sidelines. From detailed video presentations to name chants from fans in the stands to lucrative NIL deals, coaches and fans will pull out all stops trying to lure some of the best high school basketball players in the country. Here are a handful of the hoops VIPs that are roaming on different campuses this weekend.

Jayden Quaintance’s visit to Kentucky

The versatile 6-foot-10 center has already taken visits to Florida, G League Ignite, Missouri and Ohio State, but the popular belief is that it’s a two-way battle between the Tigers and the Wildcats. John Calipari needs to hit a homerun with Quaintance this weekend with Dennis Gates firmly on his heels.

Cayden and Cameron Boozer’s visit to Miami

Jim Larrañaga is currently taking a swing at, arguably, the most lethal duo in the 2025 class. Cameron checks in at No. 2 overall in the Rivals 150, and Cayden sits at No. 31. The blue bloods remain on their heels, including, quite naturally, Duke where their father Carlos Boozer starred before playing 13 seasons in the NBA.



Caleb Wilson’s visit to Auburn

Bruce Pearl hosts one of the most versatile bigs in the country who’s fresh off official visits to Stanford and Kentucky. He has also already taken unofficials to Alabama and Tennessee and also has plans to visit to North Carolina next month. Expect Pearl to pull out all the stops for Wilson, who is ranked No. 5 overall in the Rivals150 for 2025.

Bryce Heard’s visit to Oklahoma State

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard takes in Stillwater where Mike Boynton and Co. will get their shot to try and sway the junior. Heard is a special combination of athleticism, shot making and playmaking ability. He took recent visits to Arkansas and Georgia. NC State, Illinois and USC, among others, are involved.

Amier Ali’s visit to Arizona State

Bobby Hurley is hosting the versatile four-star wing, who’s in high demand after a stellar summer. Kansas, Arkansas, Kentucky and Alabama, among others, are all applying pressure trying to land Ali, who thrives as a dual threat offensively, knocking down shots and finishing at the rim with consistency.

Patrick Ngongba’s visit to Kansas State

Jerome Tang has his work cut out for him this weekend, hosting Ngongba after official visits to Duke and Connecticut over the last two weekends. Still, Tang has carved out a reputation as a spirited recruiter who goes the extra mile, evident in him bringing his entire staff to see Ngongba at his school on Monday. Ngongba, who checks in at No. 34 overall in the Rivals150, will make his decision on Nov. 4, making this visit paramount for Tang.

V.J. Edgecombe’s visit to Kentucky