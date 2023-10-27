WHAT PROSPECT NOT LIKELY TO SIGN IN THE UPCOMING EARLY PERIOD INTRIGUES YOU MOST AS A LATE-CYCLE STEAL?

Khani Rooths

“I continue to be impressed by the development of four-star wing Jahki Howard, who saw his development and recruiting stall for a bit but now appears to have put in the work to become the high-level prospect a lot of people hoped he would become years back. Howard has rededicated himself to his craft and seems to shine on both ends of the floor every time I see him these days. Some schools cooled on him a bit during his junior season, but the interest is returning as of late due to Howard proving able to shoot it from deep, play smothering defense and impact games. I feel like the four-star wing’s recruitment could become crowded as schools look to fill scholarships late in the cycle. He’s flashing at the right time.” – Cassidy “To some degree I’d still consider Khani Rooths a steal. He’s holding firm at No. 33 overall in the Rivals150, but from a collective standpoint the 6-foot-7 wing still flies just below the radar. Georgia remains firmly in the mix and word is he may reschedule a visit to Michigan, but pushing back his decision could make him one of the hottest prospects in the new year. His stock will continue to rise because he plays at IMG Academy on the biggest stage (NIBC), where all of his games are televised nationally. His value is in his ability to check off nearly every box on both ends of the court at all times.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH UNRANKED 2026 PROSPECT HAS MADE A CASE TO CRASH THE RIVALS150 WHEN WE EXPAND THE RANKINGS THIS WINTER?

“I had been hearing a lot of good things about 6-foot-5 combo guard Jasiah Jervis at New York’s Bishop Stepinac, so I checked out some tape this week and am intrigued, to say the least. Jervis served as the seventh man on a loaded Stepinac team a year ago and will have an expanded role as a sophomore this season. I won’t say too much about his possible rankings slot until we see him in person this season, but the top 50 certainly feels in play. Jervis’ size and basketball IQ give him tremendous versatility, and he shines as a shot-maker and creator on tape. He already has a few mid-major offers to his name, and bigger programs will follow suit down the road.’” – Cassidy “Buzz keeps swirling around Elhadji Diallo out of Combine Academy in North Carolina. At 6-foot-7, he seems to have all of the tools as a post-up big who thrives with his back to the basket, but he also has the ability to knock down the 15-footer efficiently. Diallo has great timing as a shot blocker and seems to have a high hoops IQ. He played well for Team Curry this summer and will have the stage with Combine to realize his potential this high school season.” - Jordan

*****

WHICH SCHOOL’S RECRUITING HAS SURPRISED YOU MOST THIS CYCLE?

Asa Newell (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)