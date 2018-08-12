DePaul now sits with the top ranked recruiting class in the Big East thanks to the commitment of four-star wing Terrence Shannon. The Blue Demons have been one of the surprises nationally this summer and their celebration of Shannon’s pledge is also a loss for his other finalists in Florida State, Illinois and Maryland. Just how big of a loss was it for each and how might they recover? More: Shannon picks DePaul | 2019 Rivals150 | 2019 Team rankings



FLORIDA STATE

STING: 7 This sting factor of this loss is more about Florida State sitting as the favorite for Shannon just weeks ago compared to just how badly they needed him. Sure, he would have flourished in Tallahassee as his multi-positional skillset, versatility, upside and competitive traits are all deeply valued by head coach Leonard Hamilton. However, the Seminoles will not lose much from its roster next spring and though they do need to add another ballhandler thanks to the graduations of Terance Mann and Albany grad-transfer David Nichols, they could go a lot of ways in filling the shoes of the two seniors. Making the move to IMG Academy this fall and with a father in the state, his transition to the ACC program would not have been as difficult compared to at other places. Regardless, the miss on Shannon is a bit sharp but not severe. The Seminoles are a major dark horse for four-stars Patrick Williams and Rocket Watts, and just last week, offered July break out Marquise Kennedy. All is not lost for the FSU the 2019 class.

ILLINOIS

STING: 10

It has not been a good week for the Illini. They first missed their chance at wowing five-star wing Kahlil Whitney with an official as he made the quick decision to commit to Kentucky before they could get him on campus officially. Then, his travel teammate, Terrence Shannon, said enough was enough and committed to DePaul. By missing on two of the top locally raised prospects in the 2019 class, Illinois will have to scramble to score an Illinois bred stud. Shannon would have found the most comfortable of landing spots in Champaign and sought a role that the Illini would have offered right off the bat: a playmaking role where he could earn immediate playing time early because of his versatility on the wing. The bright side? Illinois loses no such wings to graduation after this season beyond Aaron Jordan, an eight point per game scorer last year. Brad Underwood has often relied on a guard-heavy offense for wins on the playing surface and he has just that with a tremendous crop of underclassmen featuring Damonte Williams, Trent Frazier, Ayo Dosunmu and Alan Griffin. Illinois remains involved with Rivals150 wing Jalen Hill and top-50 forward EJ Liddell -- who is likely their top target at this point -- gives them a chance to score an in state stud. They are also in the hunt with Kofi Cockburn, Oscar Tshiebwe, Tyson Etienne, Quincy Guerrier and Christian Braun



MARYLAND