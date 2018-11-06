One of the top West Coast prospects from the 2020 class, Julian Strawther has not been short on college interest. With official visits to Marquette (Dec. 7), Florida State (Jan. 11), Florida (Feb. 1), Gonzaga (Feb. 8) and Washington (March 8) on the horizon, we sat down with the top 40 junior as he discussed what each program has to sell to him and if an early commitment could take place.

Corey Evans (CE): How has your junior year been going for you thus far?

Julian Strawther (JS): It is going well. I have just been working on my game and enjoying the recruiting process but really, just having fun.

CE: Good to hear. So, you have set up five official visits so far. Your first is to Marquette for next month. So what has their pitch been to you all along and what piques your interest about them?

JS: They score the ball more than any team in the country and their playing style fits mine. They shoot a lot of threes and they get out in transition. It was more about a playing style choice for me and I have a great relationship with Coach (Stan) Johnson, so that has been big with me.

CE: Next is Florida State. I believe they were the first to offer you. What stands out to you about them?

JS: They were the first to school to really believe in me and throw me that offer, so I just got to show them some love. Coach (Dennis) Gates, we are just talking a lot and I am really close with him. We have a great relationship and I am looking forward to that visit. They have talked to me about how versatile that I am that I could even play the point guard for them, but really, just play the one through three, which is something that I really like.