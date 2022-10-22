Taking a look through the Rivals team recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, it's no surprise to see bluebloods Duke and Kentucky in the top two spots, North Carolina having a top-10 class, and coaching staffs at places like Michigan State, Alabama and Tennessee putting together very nice classes.
However, today we will take a look at three underdog programs — as far as recruiting goes — that have positioned themselves inside the top-50 nationally.
Ed Cooley has done a tremendous job in the 2023 class early on, landing four-star guard Garwey Dual to go along with three-star forwards Drew Fielder and Donovan Santoro. Dual is the crown jewel of the class so far and could be one of the better players to come through the Providence program in recent memory. Fielder is a player that could crack the Rivals150 in the next update as well. Santoro is another good piece that should have a productive career for the Friars.
*****
No. 38 - RICE
The Rice Owls and Scott Pera have gone on a hot streak over the last couple of weeks, landing four-star forward Keanu Dawes and three-star wing Gabe Warren, who are both currently ranked inside the Rivals150 for the 2023 class. Dawes has had a significant growth spurt over his high school career and can contribute in many different ways. Warren will immediately provide depth and should work his way into the rotation with his defensive capabilities.
*****
No. 41 - COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON
Pat Kelsey honed in on some of the top prospects in North Carolina and it’s surely paid its dividends. Four-star Isaiah Coleman is the headliner of the class to this point. His upside can’t be understated and he should immediately thrive once he steps foot on campus. His ability to get downhill combined with his athleticism should really help him to flourish in the CAA. 6-foot-8 forward Mayar Wol shoots the ball well for his size and is at his best when used as a mismatch depending on matchups. James Scott, a 6-foot-11 center, will provide immediate front-court depth.