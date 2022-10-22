Taking a look through the Rivals team recruiting rankings for the 2023 class, it's no surprise to see bluebloods Duke and Kentucky in the top two spots, North Carolina having a top-10 class, and coaching staffs at places like Michigan State, Alabama and Tennessee putting together very nice classes. However, today we will take a look at three underdog programs — as far as recruiting goes — that have positioned themselves inside the top-50 nationally.

No. 22 - PROVIDENCE

Ed Cooley has done a tremendous job in the 2023 class early on, landing four-star guard Garwey Dual to go along with three-star forwards Drew Fielder and Donovan Santoro. Dual is the crown jewel of the class so far and could be one of the better players to come through the Providence program in recent memory. Fielder is a player that could crack the Rivals150 in the next update as well. Santoro is another good piece that should have a productive career for the Friars.

*****

No. 38 - RICE

Keanu Dawes (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The Rice Owls and Scott Pera have gone on a hot streak over the last couple of weeks, landing four-star forward Keanu Dawes and three-star wing Gabe Warren, who are both currently ranked inside the Rivals150 for the 2023 class. Dawes has had a significant growth spurt over his high school career and can contribute in many different ways. Warren will immediately provide depth and should work his way into the rotation with his defensive capabilities.

*****

No. 41 - COLLEGE OF CHARLESTON

Isaiah Coleman (Rivals.com)