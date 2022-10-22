One of the most in-demand 2025 prospects in the country, Francis Chukwudebelu already holds a host of high-major offers. And while the sophomore is in no rush to make a college decision, the Plano (Texas) Prestonwood Academy center recently took unofficial visits to both Michigan State and Kansas . He discusses those trips with Rivals below.

ON MICHIGAN STATE

“The top thing that stood out for me was the culture. Coach [Tom] Izzo has a great culture and I see why his players love and respect him so much. Plus, it’s easy to notice how much the community and fans support the team.”

ON KANSAS

“The top things that stood out for me at Kansas were the overwhelming fan support and the great tradition that the university has. They have had a lot of great players play there.”

ON WHAT SURPRISED HIM ABOUT THE VISITS

“At Kansas I was able to see a little bit of practice and the attention to detail from Coach Self was cool to see. I was not able to see a practice at Michigan State.”

ON HOW THE VISITS WERE DIFFERENT

“There were a lot more things that they had in common than differences. Both schools are definitely unique in their own way.”

ON IF HE’LL RETURN TO EITHER SCHOOL FOR AN OFFICIAL

“Yes I will definitely want to do an official visit at both schools. I had a lot of fun.”