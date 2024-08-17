PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1TMURYUFpYODhTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVMxRFhQWlg4OFMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball Edit

Three-star center Marcus Jackson set to take visits

Jason Jordan • Basketball Recruiting
Staff

Marcus Jackson was quietly one of the most consistent bigs this summer, pumping in 15 points, eight rebounds and three blocks to help Team Thrill capture the Under Armour Association title, yet, as it stands, the 6-foot-9 center’s production hasn’t translated into a spot in the Rivals150.

“I’m not worried about it, I feel like just focusing on getting better will take care of everything,” Jackson said. “I definitely feel like my game has grown a lot this summer, but it just makes me want to work harder.”

*****

2025 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position

2026 Rankings: Rivals150

Transfer Portal: Full coverage | Player ranking | Transfer tracker | Player search

*****

His grind was steady, using his long and strong frame to create chaos as a rim protector and finish plays with authority through contact.

That physicality has college coaches putting in their bids to land Jackson, who’s continuing to sift through the sales pitches as he sets up visits.

Currently, Jackson is set to visit Maryland on Sept. 6 then he’s heading to Auburn, Iowa and New Mexico. Illinois, Tennessee and Virginia, among others, remain in the mix.

“I’m getting the dates together,” Jackson said. “These will be my first officials so I’m really looking forward to it. I just want to be able to see everything at the schools and spend time with the staffs. One of the biggest things for me is the academics. I want to study electrical engineering, so that’s something that I’ll be looking into at the different schools.”

On the court, Jackson puts the biggest premium on camaraderie with his teammates, so bonding and chemistry will be on the list of “must-haves” when weighing schools pursuing him.

“I’m a team guy, so I want to be with a group of guys that’s like a family and comes together on the court like that,” Jackson said. “Like at the Elite 24 last week, me and the guys on that team go way back and we played great together because of that. That’s the kind of situation I want to be in at the next level.”

As for a timeline on when he’ll make the destination for the next level known, Jackson said he’s eyeing the end of the year.

“That’s what I’m thinking; the end of the year and maybe the start of my season,” Jackson said. “It’s a big decision, so I have to go through the process with everything so I can make the right decision for me.”

