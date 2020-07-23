Basketball Recruiting - Three-Point Play: Strong '21 NBA draft class; G League; PG dominoes

There is concern within a number of NBA front offices that the talent atop the upcoming draft is not as promising compared to prior years. That will change once 2021 strikes. In Thursday’s Three-Point Play, Rivals analyst Corey Evans explains why, gives the hidden benefit of the ongoing pandemic with the G League initiative in mind and explains the potential dominoes that could soon fall.

1. Top of 2020 draft class is lacking, but 2021 should be stacked

If there was ever a year to run the new select G-League program, this would be it. Yes, navigating through the uncertainty that the ongoing pandemic has provided has not been the easiest for Shareef Abdur-Rahim and Rod Strickland, but they have been granted a benefit that they will never have at their fingertips which coincides with getting the initiative off the ground. Granted, there is some concern regarding what can and cannot be done in California and it was just on Monday that the state pushed its high school basketball season into March. However, with the Sports Academy located in Thousand Oaks reserved for its use, there should be very little limitations regarding what it can and cannot do for those on the select team. Better yet, during a time that has brought questions regarding if there will be a curtailed college season, if there is one at all, the Jalen Greens of the world know for a fact where they will be on say Nov.14, which is at the Sports Academy working under the tutelage of its head coach, Brian Shaw. However, go ahead and ask Greg Brown where he will be in mid-November and while he will likely say Austin, Tex., he doesn’t know if he will be gearing up for his one-and-done season, or if he will even be allowed to practice alongside his Texas teammates due to the persisting nature of the virus. So, here we have Green, who is going to make over $500,000 and may be the least affected by the coronavirus, enjoying the primary benefit of the select program, which is skill development, compared to Brown, who could have taken such a route, didn’t get paid, and may not be allowed to touch the Texas locker room because of the dreaded virus. If Abdur-Rahim and Strickland hit their mark this winter, we may look back in five years and say that the pandemic may have enhanced their pitch further which then led to the overall success and growth rate of the initiative itself.

3. Point guard dominoes about to fall?