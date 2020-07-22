Basketball Recruiting - 2021's top ranked point guard Kennedy Chandler discusses the latest

OVERLAND PARK, Kans. -- The plan for 2021's top ranked point guard Kennedy Chandler was pretty clear. Go out this spring and summer, win a bunch of games and then visit his five finalists before making a decision prior to the early signing period.

Headed to Bel Aire (Kans.) Sunrise Christian, the five-star floor general's top five of Duke, Kentucky, Memphis, North Carolina and Tennessee remains the same. But, due to Covid-19 and uncertainty of when he'll be able to take official visits there is a chance that Chandler could have to wait a while longer before taking visits.

Currently, the NCAA's dead period for recruiting runs through August 31st. However, coaches have speculated to Rivals.com that it could be until December or January before the NCAA allows them to host official visitors and that's potentially problematic for Chandler's timeline.

“I want to take my official visits, go to games and go to see the college coaches and speak to them in person," Chandler told Rivals.com. "I don’t want to do virtual visits over the computer. If I have to I will, but I would rather go to the school with my family. It would be tough for me without visits because I want to take my visits in the fall and go from there.”

Chandler is currently in Kansas City for his summer program MoKan Elite's minicamp and he's been making the most of an unexpected summer with an assist from the Memphis Grizzlies star rookie point guard Ja Morant.

“It’s been hard, but at least we’ve got this minicamp going on this week. We wanted to play, we wanted to win and we really wanted to win Peach Jam again. So I’ve just been working out and trying to get better every day," said Chandler.



“I have a good relationship with Ja. He’s like a big brother to me and calls me his little brother so I can call him anytime I need something and I go to his house all the time. I’m real cool with his dad and he gives me great advice too. Me learning from Ja is a great experience because he’s a rookie and he’s learned some stuff that he’s told me about.”