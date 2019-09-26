Today in the Three-Point Play, Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans breaks down what the recent allegations against Kansas could mean in their pursuit of Bryce Thompson. Meanwhile, top-50 guard Matt Murrell has scheduled all five of his official visits, plus we present an overview of what is to come over the next 10 days. MORE EVANS: Wednesday mailbag | Twitter Tuesday mailbag



1. Bryce Thompson update and analysis

Kansas' recruiting outlook has changed following the NCAA's notice of infractions. , For five-star guard Bryce Thompson, for now, KU continues to be a legitimate landing spot as his visit to Lawrence remains in place for next weekend. However, while I had previously believed Kansas would be the eventual landing spot for Thompson, I changed my FutureCast prediction for him to Oklahoma. This is not a done deal by any means, but the recent allegations against KU could change some things. Don’t slight Oklahoma State, either, as he will take an official visit and much may ride on whether the Cowboys land Cade Cunningham. Coach Mike Boynton has developed a great relationship with Thompson and his family, which could also go a long way to landing the in-state recruit. The five-star’s final official visit scheduled is for Oklahoma on the weekend of Oct. 18. Arkansas, Michigan State and North Carolina remain involved, too, and Roy Williams is expected to complete an in-home visit with him sometime later next week. A decision is likely in the cards for later this fall leading to a signing in November.



2. Murrell's destination still a mystery

Matthew Murrell (https://rivals.com)

A top-50 guard from Memphis, Matthew Murrell is a high-flying, confident, shot making guard that brings size and of toughness to the backcourt. Murrell is someone that will immediately improve a program’s chances of success next season and while, at one point, many believed that he was destined to commit to Vanderbilt, which still may be the case, things are more open than previously assumed. Murrell transferred into IMG Academy this fall, but his previous high school coach was hired as an assistant coach at Vanderbilt. Most of the time, such a hiring leads to an immediate commitment, but Murrell has shown his willingness to wait out the process and select the school that would seem best served for him. He has already taken an official visit to Auburn and Florida this month, and has three others lined up for October. On the first weekend of the month, he will visit Vanderbilt, before then taking an official visit to Ole Miss (Oct. 11) and then completing his visit tour to Texas on the weekend of Oct. 18. The latest whispers have connected Murrell with Auburn, Florida and Ole Miss to where he might land. That all could change in the coming weeks and it would be of no surprise if Texas buys into the dark horse label that they should be slapped with and eventually walk away with the talented 2-guard’s signature.

