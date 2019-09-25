2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150 | Position

Any update on Karim Mane? Cut list or potential official visits #marquette #TwitterTuesday — True~Golden~Eagles 🦅 (@GoldenEagles_MU) September 23, 2019

There have been rumors that Karim Mane could potentially skip college and jump directly to the NBA next spring due to his age and year of graduation. I asked Mane that directly and he stated that his intentions are to enroll in college next fall. Mane has spoken little on his recruitment, but has also not devoted much attention towards it. That is about to change. A final list of schools or visits of any type have not been scheduled, but Mane did tell Rivals.com that Alabama, Georgetown, Illinois, Kansas, Marquette, Maryland, Memphis, Seton Hall, and Wake Forest were among those most frequently in contact with him. Expect for Mane to schedule his official visits and for a few others to jump into the mix, but a late signing in April is the likeliest conclusion to sorting out where he will end up next year.

Latest on Hunter Dickinson? — ThreeTwaunMoore (@ThreeTwaunMoore) September 22, 2019

Hunter Dickinson remains set on a final group including Florida State, Louisville, Michigan, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Providence and Purdue. He just took an official visit to FSU over the weekend and could potentially take a few others in the coming weeks, but for now, Dickinson is in no rush to make a college decision and will first cut his school list one last time. It should be noted, there is word that Duke could be showing interest which might change some things. Pin-pointing exact favorites has been difficult, though Michigan, Notre Dame and Purdue continually have come up as potential landing spots. The timing of a decision is not known but my best guess is that he signs in November and while predicting a landing spot remains difficult, Florida State is worth deeming as the dark horse with the talented center.

Given the latest Kansas violation news and UNC strong with Isaiah Todd, could Indiana be considered the leader for Dawson Garcia? #Iubb #TwitterTuesday — Rob Lunder (@rlunder18) September 22, 2019

No, but the allegations levied against Kansas could definitely deter Dawson Garcia from looking further into KU as a potential college landing spot. Isaiah Todd is a North Carolina lean, but Michigan is a sneaky dark horse. Garcia is in no rush to make a college decision. He just finalized his school list last week to a group consisting of Arizona, Indiana, Kansas, Marquette, Missouri, Minnesota and North Carolina. Garcia will not sign early; if he does, it would be one of the more surprising decisions this fall and it would take a lot for a specific program to make up such ground and separate themselves from the pack for the top-35 forward. Much of the talk has surrounded Marquette of late, but a lot could change between now and the late signing period in April. Getting Garcia onto its campus is a priority for Archie Miller if Indiana wants any chance of landing the talented power forward.



Lots of speculation on Henry Coleman for the #Hokies and #Duke, who do you think he picks Friday? — KO (@kosuch8) September 22, 2019

Henry Coleman is down to a final five publicly that includes Duke, Michigan, NC State, Ohio State and Virginia Tech but, really, this is a battle between the Blue Devils and the Hokies. He visited Durham to begin the month and after visiting Blacksburg last weekend, Coleman immediately tweeted out his intentions of committing on Friday, Sept. 27. As of now, my money is on Duke. No one has recruited Coleman harder or longer than Virginia Tech, despite the coaching change this past spring, but turning down Coach K rarely ever happens, especially if it is for a program that is not perceived as a blue blood. Virginia Tech does offer the family ties that Duke does not as Coleman’s father graduated from the school. However, he might be intrigued by the cache of the blue blood compared to the in-state program, which would give Duke four top-50 commitments this fall.

