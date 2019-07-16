In today's Three-Point-Play, national analyst Eric Bossi can’t stop raving about five-star center N’Faly Dante’s live period performance. Also, why Purdue’s early additions put them ahead of the game and some notes from the NBA’s Global Academy Games. UAA FINALS: Bossi's All-Tournament team 2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

1. NOBODY OUTPLAYED DANTE OR MOKAN ELITE DURING THE LIVE PERIOD

The first and only fully open live period of July where prospects can play with their summer teams has come and gone and nobody played better than five-star center N’Faly Dante. Not only was the near seven-foot big man great, but his MoKan Elite squad has to get the nod for team of the live period after their thrilling overtime win in the championship game of Nike’s Peach Jam over SoCal based Team WhyNot? In a grassroots classic. It’s taken some time for Dante to build up to this point. The Bel Aire (Kan.) Sunrise Christian product who currently ranks No. 9 in the class of 2020 has truly put it all together. He was dominant protecting the rim, dominant cleaning the glass and dominant scoring on the interior. Most likely, Dante is going to end up enrolling for the 2019-20 season and he sure looks ready to help right away if that ends up being the case. If he doesn’t elect to make his way to either LSU, Kentucky or Oregon, then he’s made a pretty strong case to be moved into the top five nationally in 2020. As for his MoKan Elite team, they went 7-1 overall at the Peach Jam with their only loss (by one point) coming to an AOT team featuring a five-star backcourt of Sharife Cooper and B.J. Boston. Other than that slip-up, they were dominant from beginning to end. Already ranked No. 28 in the class of 2021, point guard Kennedy Chandler made a strong case for five-star status while looking like a baby Chris Paul and his co-pilot in the backcourt, Rivals150 point guard Dajuan Harris, made a strong case to be moved into the top 100 nationally. Their other Rivals150 members Luke Kasubke and Davion Bradford each had strong moments and top to bottom every man played their role and came up big when called upon.

2. PURDUE’S EARLY WORK MADE THINGS EASIER

Give a lot of credit to Matt Painter and his staff. Actually, we already have. Both Corey Evans and I have written plenty this spring and summer about how much we like the fit and potential to produce down the road of committed four-star guards Ethan Morton and Jaden Ivey. Nothing we saw last week will make us change our tune there. But, in a summer where coaches have far fewer opportunities to evaluate and chase talent than ever before, that early work is crucial. Basically, the Boilermakers only need one more guy in the class of 2020. Purdue has that scholarship earmarked for top-30 big man Hunter Dickinson and Painter was able to spend significantly more time chasing him than he could have in a year where they didn’t have anybody committed. Not only that, but it allowed Painter and his staff much more time than many others to go out and watch 2021 and 2022 talent. In 2021, they are only figuring to have two scholarships, so they were able to spend way more time watching prime targets like five-stars Chet Holmgren and Max Christie along with four-stars Caleb Furst, Harrison Ingram and Khristian Lander than they might have been able to otherwise. Can they capitalize and get ahead for 2022? Time will tell, but few other major programs had the luxury of looking ahead over the last week as much as Painter and Co.

3. NBA ACADEMY GAMES WERE A TWIST TO THE LIVE PERIOD

