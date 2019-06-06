2020 Rankings: Rivals150 | Team | Position 2021 Rankings: Rivals150

1. KK ROBINSON EMERGES

The state of Arkansas has always been an underrated one for talent. It has consistently produced high-major prospects and one of the latest to emerge is KK Robinson. A 6-foot-0 junior that already has tremendous strength and feel for the game, Robinson has posted sparkling number on the Nike EYBL circuit of 17.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from three.

While a few power conference programs have offered, namely Florida, Illinois and TCU, programs such as Arkansas, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas and West Virginia are showing interest. Robinson has not taken or scheduled any visits yet, and it's fair to characterize his recruitment as wide-open. The months of June and July should be a crucial one for the Little Rock native and it wouldn't be a surprise if he emerges as one of the more hotly-pursued point guard in the 2020 class.

2. OJIAKO DOWN TO A FINAL THREE

John Ojiako (HoyaReport.com)

While practically the entire class of 2019 has made their college decisions, a few hgh-major prospects, like John Ojiako, remain available. Ojiako boosted his stock immensely this spring with the Team Thrill travel program and has trimmed his recruitment down to a final three. Georgia, LSU or Virginia Tech will be the landing spot for Ojiako, a source confirms with Rivals.com. The Hokies have recruited him the longest as Chester Frazier, who was recently hired by first-year head coach Mike Young, offered him last August at Kansas State. Georgia is bringing in a slew of talented bodies this fall, but it is never a bad time to take another talented big man. LSU, with the recent early departure of center Nazreon Reid to the NBA, is hoping to scratch out one more frontcourt commitment this spring. Ojiako stands close to 6-foot-10, sports long arms and boasts a soft touch around the basket. He can rim run, protect his basket and pass out of the low-post. He has yet to take an official visit, but the plan now is for all three of his finalists to host him in the coming weeks with a decision to be made shortly thereafter.

3. TRANSFER UPDATE

Kerry Blackshear (AP Images)