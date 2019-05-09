Three-Point Play: Kansas, Lester Quinones, May preview
Today in the Three-Point-Play, national analyst Corey Evans calls for Kansas to win the spring. Also, he assesses the upcoming commitment of Lester Quinones and the upcoming string of decisions from the 2020 class.
1. KANSAS SLATED TO WIN THE SPRING
Despite a rough fall and winter, Kansas has a chance to finish the 2019 recruiting cycle as the biggest winner of the spring and summer months.
Tristan Enaruna began what-could-be a string of commitments for the Jayhawks on Tuesday, giving Bill Self's program three four-star pledges. If things break the right way, Kansas could add at least two more commitments in the coming weeks.
T.J. Holyfield and Rayjon Tucker, immediately eligible frontcourt prospects by way of Stephen F. Austin and Little Rock, respectively, each visited KU in recent weeks and it seems safe to think that one of the two will end up in Lawrence.
It might be difficult for Kansas to land Johnny Juzang over Kentucky and Virginia, but the Jayhawks are still in the mix for Precious Achiuwa. Memphis remains the program to beat for Achiuwa, but don't be surprised if he ends up playing for Self.
The X-factor remains R.J. Hampton. The five-star guard reclassified into the 2019 class last week and my gut says Kansas lands the top-10 prospect. His decision may also have sped up some and could be made in the next few weeks instead of in July or August.
2. QUINONES NEAR HIS DECISION
Lester Quinones’ recruitment is winding down as the top-50 wing will announce his college decision tomorrow. Known for his toughness, size on the perimeter, and, most of all, shot-making prowess, he will be a ready-made Div. I contributor for either Indiana or Memphis next season.
Quinones did take official visits to LSU and Maryland this winter, though both have backed off since then. He was expected to visit Michigan a few weeks ago, but that trip never took place.
Indiana would love to add Quinones as his abilities in the backcourt would be the ideal remedy for the program's current issues.
Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, Memphis has been the favorite for several months and little has changed. The pitch Penny Hardaway has made, the appeal of the Tigers' program and Memphis' continued recruiting wins will all add up to another tremendous pick-up for the program.
3. PREVIEWING THE NEXT MONTH
Since the college season ended, coaches have been scouring the nation, spending time in high school gyms, completing in-home visits and evaluating the travel ball circuit. However, the silent period began last week. What this means is that coaches will not be able to get back onto the road until June 14 for the NBPA Top 100 Camp in Charlottesville, Virginia.
So, where will their focus be in the coming weeks? Bringing as many prospects to campus as possible. This is the time of the year that juniors are now entering the all-important senior summer and coaches pull the ‘squeeze' tactic, as they say, attempting to use any leverage that they might have for the recruit to commit.
Some become worn out with the process and want it to end sooner rather than later. We have already seen Wake Forest snag Djimon Bailey, and just last night, Duke picked up five-star guard Jeremy Roach. Tonight, top-50 junior Ethan Morton is set to commit and my guess is that he will not be the last to come off of the board from the 2020 class in the coming weeks.