In this week’s edition of Wednesday’s Leftovers, we get to a few more pressing questions, including who the real favorite is for RJ Hampton, where Trendon Watford ends up, Louisville and Pitt’s upcoming recruiting wins and how Kentucky might surpass Duke in the team rankings. MORE: Roundtable on the final 2019 rankings

Duke now the leader for RJ Hampton now that their recruiting class has one less guard? — Isaac Irby (@isaac_irby) May 5, 2019

No. Duke is practically out in the sweepstakes for RJ Hampton. While the addition of Hampton would automatically make the Blue Devils' backcourt 10 times more dynamic, they have invested little to no attention in recruiting him in recent months, which is why they are no longer on his final school list. That's primarily due to the return of Tre Jones at the point guard position. Texas Tech is a long shot for Hampton, so this looks like a three-team race for him. Kansas, Kentucky or Memphis will ultimately land his commitment, and while many believed that it was down to KU or Memphis, Kentucky has picked up some ground in recent weeks. I still believe that Kansas will be where Hampton plays his lone year of college, as the numbers in the backcourt hurt UK some, but the Wildcats' recent pitch and the platform that they can provide has piqued Hampton’s interest. Memphis remains in the picture, but Kansas is the leader for now.

Trending Watford=. Alabama?, LSU, or Memphis? — Stephen Stanford (@rastanyalion2) May 5, 2019

My gut instinct? LSU. The Tigers lost major some traction when Will Wade was placed on suspension, but they seemingly picked up right where they had left off when Wade’s suspension was lifted. Many believed Watford was nearing a Memphis commitment during LSU's rocky times. However, when he postponed his commitment two weeks ago it gave LSU the time and opportunity to get back on more stable ground. Alabama should be seen as a dark horse and the idea of playing for the state school and for an up-and-coming coach in Nate Oats has piqued Watford’s interest. But LSU might just have enough ammo to get over the hump and land a much-needed commitment this spring.

Is there any recruits in the 2020 class with a UofL offer where UofL is the team to beat for them? — BigCardinalFan (@CardinalBig) May 5, 2019

Chris Mack did a phenomenal job of wrapping up a Top 10 2019 class early in the process, which allowed the Cards to get a leg up with its 2020 class. In doing so, the Cardinals should again secure a highly ranked recruiting class this fall Last week, they offered DJ Steward and AJ Hoggard, both members of the Rivals150. In speaking with Steward, the Chicago native was thrilled about the opportunity. This is not a done deal for the Cards, but they are now a legitimate contender for his services. However, they’re also in a great spot for Deivon Smith and Caleb Love and they have a strong chance in securing at least one of the four players' commitments. They are also working on a few frontcourt prospects and have found quality traction with Jaemyn Brakefield, Earl Timberlake and Hunter Dickinson. Landing all three is a bit of a reach, but Brakefield or Timberlake are well within the Cardinals' grasp.

Anything new on pitt for 2019 or 2020 recruiting classes — wolfenbagger56 (@wolfenbagger56) May 5, 2019

Any possible way for Kentucky to pass Duke for the #1 recruiting class. Anymore 2020 kids UK looking at to possibly join for 2019 like Maker or Dante #TwitterTuesday — Nick McCardell (@UKhoops1_BBN) May 5, 2019