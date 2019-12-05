Jaylen Clark is one of the best seniors available. So why doesn’t his recruitment reflect that? In this week’s Three-Point Play, Rivals national analyst Corey Evans dishes on the four-star small forward, previews two December decisions and outlines why recent upsets actually make some sense.

CLARK RESTARTS HIS RECRUITMENT

Jaylen Clark (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Earlier this fall, word spread that Jaylen Clark, a four-star small forward prospect, was ready to commit to New Mexico. He visited the Mountain West program, canceled his official visit to Colorado, and was prepared to call it a day with his recruitment. So, why did he not sign last month? For one reason or another, Clark never felt at peace with his choice. He postponed his college decision and now sits as one of the top prospects available out west. Primarily known for his toughness, finishing abilities and versatility where he can defend all over the floor, the recruitment of Clark has come to a sudden standstill with his original list of schools full with its scholarship count for next season. Clark is not expected to make a decision until the spring, and it is a bit mind-boggling that more programs aren’t involved with him. He sits as the second-best available small forward prospect behind only Ziaire Williams, but lists just Arizona, Oklahoma and TCU as the programs in touch with him. I would expect for that to change. Clark has four official visits left in his pocket and I would not be surprised if he takes them all into the spring before giving an even greater look at his recruitment. By then, it should have expanded greatly due to transfers, coaching changes and people waking up to the idea that Clark is wide open with his recruitment, still available and could positively impact a high-major school as a freshman.

UPCOMING DECISIONS

Kerwin Walton (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

While Clark will not commit this month, there are two other Rivals150 seniors that are set to come off of the board by the time the calendar flips to 2020. Kerwin Walton has not finalized a school list but he is expected to make his college decision within the next 30 days. Getting a true pulse on where he stands and who is the favorite has not been the easiest as his recruitment has been all over the place. He has taken official visits to Arizona, Cal, Miami, North Carolina, Texas and Vanderbilt, while others including Creighton, Iowa State and Minnesota are involved. Right now, Walton is in deliberation mode and monitoring how each program under consideration fairs during the early portion of the season. Along with Walton, Rivals150 guard Mike Miles is set to commit with his decision day set for Dec. 22. Down to a final four of LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon and TCU, Miles has taken a lone official visit to Stillwater and could potentially visit any of the other three before committing. If he doesn’t, it would seem that the Pokes are the clear-cut favorite. I wouldn’t be too sure of that. While three of his former travel teammates signed for the Big 12 program a few weeks ago, keep tabs on LSU and TCU. Will Wade has been in for Miles a handful of times in recent weeks and while they are in a good spot for top-50 guard Jalen Terry, the feeling is that they would take whoever chooses the Tigers first.

UPSETS THAT ACTUALLY MAKE SENSE

Sam Cunliffe (AP Images)