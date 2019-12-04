“I’m working on getting my lateral quickness up and working every day on my offensive game and staying polished," said Griggs. I stay in attack mode and the work I put in I feel like I’m going to make the right shot and make the right decision.”

For Griggs, it's all about working to get better.

The highly skilled guard from Missouri City (Texas) Hightower showed that and more over the weekend at the Thanksgiving Hoopfest when he dropped 41 and a game winning jumper in a highly anticipated matchup with fellow Texan and top 50 sophomore Keyonte George .

DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Already one one of the top 50 players in the class of 2022, Bryce Griggs isn't satisfied.

A tough customer who never backs down and keeps his foot on the pedal on the offensive end, Griggs has attracted attention from the likes of Kansas, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and more.

Jayhawks boss Bill Self saw Griggs on Saturday.

"They produce guards to go the league," said Griggs of Kansas. "That’s a dream type school and it’s a blessing for them to come to the game and I just showed out.”

Living in the Houston area, Griggs has been able to learn from being around Kelvin Sampson's program.

"I go to their practices and it’s very high intensity. I’ve learned that when I go to college I need to pick up my defensive effort. They say my offensive game is good but I’m learning everyday and experiencing that stuff, I get better.”

What Chris Beard and the Red Raiders are building with Texas kids being a big factor hasn't gone unnoticed either.

"That’s big in the state of Texas because (outsiders) always doubt Texas kids," said Griggs. "That's good, it shows that we are producing.”

As for Oklahoma State, Mike Boynton's recent efforts in recruiting are paying off and Griggs says he's close to the most ballyhooed future Cowboy.

"They were in because I’m very good friends with Cade Cuningham," said Griggs. "His brother (Cannen Cunningham) came to stop by and he wants to get me out there one day.”

Other than Houston, Griggs says he's not been on any campuses of late and nothing is set for future visits. For now, he's focusing on his game -- defense is the priority -- and has an idea of what will be important once he gets more serious about his recruitment.

“Can they put me in the right position to get to the next level," said Griggs. "Also winning games, that’s what they want to see about point guards, are you winning?”