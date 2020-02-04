We are getting closer to the end of the high school season and only a few big-timers remain in the class of 2020. In today’s edition of the Three-Point Play, national analyst Eric Bossi discusses his FutureCast picks for remaining five-stars. Also, the return of Cole Anthony and five-star Kendall Brown sets an official visit.

There are currently five uncommitted five-star prospects in the class of 2020. No. 2 Jalen Green, No. 6 Ziaire Williams, No. 8 Greg Brown, No. 11 Josh Christopher and No. 17 Makur Maker. In looking at their profiles, I realized that I had only made a FutureCast prediction for Christopher. So, it’s time to explain my latest round of picks for these potential college and NBA stars. For now, I’m holding off on a Maker pick since he’s hoping to enter the NBA Draft.

I’ll start with Green, the most explosive scorer in the country. A native of Fresno, Calif. who has thrived during his senior year at Napa (Calif.) Prolific Prep, I’m going with Memphis. The Tigers have been there all along and seem to be in a good spot.

Next on the list is Williams, who returned to form after sitting the early part of the season at Chatsworth (Calif.) Sierra Canyon due to transfer rules. A McDonald’s All-American like Green, Brown and Christopher, Williams has long looked like he will stay on the West Coast. Arizona, Stanford and USC have the best shot right now but if he does end up visiting Oregon, maybe the Ducks can make a run. There’s been no shortage of chatter about what the skilled wing scorer may do but as of today I feel he picks the option that keeps him closest to home and for that reason I’ve logged a pick of USC ,where he would join fellow SoCal five-star Evan Mobley.

A native of Austin who has played all four years of high school at Vandergrift High, Brown has long been the top target of Shaka Smart and Texas. He also seemed like a pretty fair bet to stay home. But, the winds of change are swirling and the more I hear about Memphis the more I like their chances with the 6-foot-8 pogo stick of a combo forward.

Finally, there is Christopher. Even six months ago I would have considered the thought of him leaving the West Coast to be crazy. The tough scorer at Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair has always represented the West and L.A. as hard as possible. Also, with Arizona State taking his brother Caleb Christopher last year, I figured Tempe would be about as far away from L.A. as he would get. Now, I’m not so sure. I’ve heard an awful lot of good about Michigan and Juwan Howard, so I’ve switched my prediction from the Sun Devils to the Wolverines.