This week in the Rivals Roundtable, national analysts Eric Bossi, Corey Evans and Dan McDonald have lots on their minds. They discuss Coach of the Year, under-publicized freshmen performers and their personal top fives regardless of class. MORE: Seven players to watch from 2023 | UNC bounces back nicely



1. Who is your Coach of the Year?

Scott Drew (Associated Press)

Bossi: There can only be two options here, right? Brian Dutcher has guided San Diego State to an undefeated record and a No. 4 national ranking while Baylor’s Scott Drew has the Bears ranked No. 1 in the country. It’s a tough call but I’m going to go with Drew. Nobody expected much out of the Bears this year and it’s not like they are loaded with big-name talent. Still, Drew has developed a stud in sophomore guard Jared Butler, has maybe the nation’s best glue guy in tough man Mark Vital and has worked wonders with a group of transfers including Freddie Gillespie, who began his career at Division III Carleton College before turning into one of the best big men in the Big 12. The truth is Drew has worked wonders at Baylor for a while now and he’s finally getting credit he’s long been due as a coach. Evans: All due respect to Scott Drew and everything that he has done with Baylor.. However, how can you not say Dutcher? San Diego State is undefeated, sits as one of the most staunch defensive units in America and has a go-to piece in Malachi Flynn. For someone that had never been a head coach until two years ago to be leading a National Championship contender from outside of the usual power structure is big time and deserves Coach of the Year honors.

McDonald: There are several really good options this year like Leonard Hamilton, Brad Underwood, Dutcher, Anthony Grant and LaVall Jordan, but I have to go with Drew with the job he's done to get his team up to No. 1. He's been one of the better coaches in college basketball for a while and he's finally starting to get the respect he deserves with this team. They are very consistent and a very complete team.

2. Which freshmen should be getting more national recognition?

Bossi: How about the rookie campaign that combo forward Trendon Watford is having at LSU? Quietly, the Tigers have built a 16-4 record and they enter the weekend undefeated in SEC play. Watford is an awfully big part of this. The former five-star has been a stud, averaging 13.4 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. During SEC play he’s moved those numbers to double double territory at 13.6 and 9.3 per game. Sure, big things were expected of him but his excellence has been under publicized. LSU is looking like a team with a legit shot of making at least the second weekend of the NCAA Tournament and Watford is a major cog. Evans: We liked Terrence Shannon quite a bit during high school and he's already had some big outings at Texas Tech. While his role and usage has changed throughout the season depending on the health of fellow star freshman Jahm'ius Ramsey, Shannon seems to have hit his stride as a consistent producer. Since the new year, Shannon has averaged close to 12 points and four rebounds, showed the capacity to guard three different positions in the half-court, and the willingness to take the big shot. Shannon is already squarely on NBA scouting boards and while a return for his sophomore season should be in the cards, don’t sleep on what Shannon can achieve the rest of the way under the tutelage of a guy like Chris Beard. McDonald: I've been really impressed with Tyrell Terry in the few times I've seen Stanford play. He's been much better this year than I would have expected, but I did like him as a prospect coming up. He's currently averaging 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in his first year in Palo Alto and he's been Stanford's best player in games I've seen.

3. Now that we've updated our rankings for 2020, 2021 and 2022, who are your top 5 players, regardless of class?

Emoni Bates (Brian Neubert/GoldandBlack.com)