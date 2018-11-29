MORE: Zion Williamson tops initial Freshman Tracker for 2018-19 season Today in the Three-Point Play, Rivals.com national basketball analyst Corey Evans looks at the domino effect from Darius Garland’s injury, Gonzaga's brand and Murray State's hot start.

1. DARIUS GARLAND’S INJURY IS A DOMINO STARTER

Darius Garland AP Images

Unfortunately, news came out this week that Vanderbilt star guard Darius Garland will miss the rest of his freshman season due to a torn meniscus. While this puts a sour note on the Commodores' outlook for the remainder of the season, Garland's injury could cause several dominoes to fall around basketball. Already, NBA pundits and personnel alike are lukewarm about the 2019 NBA Draft. Garland was one of the few prospects that had actually intrigued scouts and he could now consider returning for his sophomore year. If he does stay at Vanderbilt, several players in the state of North Carolina could see their stock rise. I was in Durham at the beginning of the month and in speaking with a number of NBA scouts, they were not too high on the professional potential of Tre Jones. Less than 30 days later, not only is Jones now receiving high praises but he might, just like his brother, to be a one-and-done candidate. As the Blue Devils excel, Jones’ stock improves that much more. Don’t be surprised if Duke becomes more active in potentially landing another backcourt prospect to protect themselves against a possible Jones departure. The situation could play out similarly at North Carolina as well. While not your typical lead guard, Coby White has come out of the gates blitzing the scoreboard. A steady ball-handler that has blazing speed and talent, the Tar Heels might have a one-and-done guard on their hands for the first time in recent memory. Luckily for them, they are a top contender for top-five guard Cole Anthony that would lessen the blow of an early White departure. Finally, Jalen Lecque's situation might be the most intriguing. The five-star guard discussed last week his pending decision in making the direct leap to the NBA right from the prep ranks. Now with Garland’s future in flux, could Lecque be even more intrigued by the NBA path now that his name might be pushed up the draft boards further? NC State’s Kevin Keatts might not want to hear that, but the Garland injury could directly impact Lecque’s fate.

2. GONZAGA SETTING THE NEW STANDARD

Mark Fews AP Images

Are we seeing Gonzaga at its best? Sure, Mark Few has placed his program in rare air, taking his program to 19 consecutive NCAA Tournaments. The Bulldogs also reached their first Final Four in 2017 and have not been short on NBA talent in recent years. However, might these Zags be in the best spot that they have ever been? I think so. Gonzaga currently sits as the top-ranked team in the national polls. This despite its second-best player, Killian Tillie, sidelined due to a fractured ankle. The Bulldogs just knocked off the uber-talented Duke Blue Devils and are seeing practically all of their games now televised nationally. Beyond that, Gonzaga will infuse even more talent into its program next year. Few has continually reinforced his program with strong recruiting class after strong recruiting class but the one that he just signed this fall is his best yet. Gonzaga sits with the fifth-best group nationally and ahead of programs like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky and North Carolina. Martynas Arlauskas and Pavel Zahkarov are the latest overseas prospects to commit to the Zags, but they have also begun to snag some of the best talent in the United States. Signing Rivals150 seniors Brock Ravet and Anton Watson is one thing, but defeating Alabama, Arizona, Illinois and Texas A&M for five-star forward and Texas native Drew Timme? Impressive. Gonzaga is no longer a regional power or just the flag-bearer for the WCC. The Bulldogs are now on the cusp of earning the blue blood label that can beat the best, both on the floor and on the recruiting trail.

3. MURRAY STATE BECOMES POINT GUARD U

JA Morant AP Images