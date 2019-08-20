Five-star point guard Daishen Nix has released his top five. What are the approaches being used and where could he end up? In today’s edition of the Three-Point-Play national basketball analyst Eric Bossi explores that and more.

On Monday, five-star point guard Daishen Nix cut his list down to a final five of Alabama, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland and UCLA.

The native of Alaska who has honed his craft at Las Vegas (Nev.) Trinity International during his high school years is big, physical, skilled and looks ready to make an instant impact at any program. So, what approach is each program using and should anybody be considered a leader?

I want to start by taking a look at the two programs he’s visited officially, Maryland and UCLA. Mark Turgeon and the Terps were one of the first high-major programs to go all in on Nix and hosted him for an official visit during the 2018-19 season. Anthony Cowan will be a senior and his departure will open up big minutes. The Terps also had a guard with similar dimensions in the past, Romelo Trimble, who was given plenty of freedom.

In Westwood, Mick Cronin and the Bruins just hosted Nix for an official visit over the weekend and they are looking to make him a face of the program type as they re-brand Bruins basketball. Cronin has said that he wants to play a more open and free-flowing style of basketball and he’s made Nix a clear priority thus far.

Visits with Alabama and Kansas should be finalized soon and they each have their selling points as well. Nate Oats has targeted Nix heavily since landing the Bama job and showed at Buffalo that he plays a high octane and very guard-friendly style. Kansas has now been on Nix for a bit, has a staff that has known Nix’s high school coach for a while and are likely to lose starting point guard Devon Dotson to the NBA Draft. John Calipari's Wildcats have a long track record of one and done players, but they've also yet to offer so until they do it's tough to know their exact approach.

So, the question is whether or not there is a leader. At the tail end of Nix's junior season I made a Futurecast for Kansas and while I still believe the Jayhawks have a good shot in this one, I don’t think they are any kind of lock. In fact, until they can get Nix on campus, they may have been passed by the Terps and Bruins.

I don’t expect Nix to drag things out and I’d bet we see his last visits locked in sooner than later and that he will decide in plenty of time for the early signing period.

Editor's note- Story was published early AM 8/20, Nix committed to UCLA in the afternoon