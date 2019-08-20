UCLA hosted a very important visitor over the weekend in five-star point guard Daishen Nix.

Just one day after releasing his top five list, the 6-foot-4 point guard has informed Rivals.com that he's committed to Mick Cronin and the Bruins.

"The visit I took with my mom to UCLA, was unbelievable," Nix told Rivals.com. "We both left there feeling like we found the ideal place for me to continue my education, therefore without taking anymore visits, and wasting anyone’s time, I wish to announce, that I will stay close to my family and attend the University of California at Los Angeles in the fall of 2020."