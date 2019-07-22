LADERA RANCH, Calif. -- The adidas Gauntlet Finale was a fine showcase of the three stripe brand's top teams and players like five-star Day'Ron Sharpe. After attending all three days of the event, Eric Bossi hands out awards. MORE ADIDAS: Ingram leads team to title, pushes for five-star status



THE DUDE

Why him?: Sharpe has always been a dude. In SoCal, he was THE dude. We write and talk about men among boys in sports, but Sharpe really fit that description. It feels like each time I see him he's a little stronger, a little more skilled and a little more mean. Sharpe has the best hands of any big in the class and he just keeps getting better.

Recruitment: Committed to North Carolina.



BEST PROSPECT

Why him?: This isn't just because Smith was the highest ranked player in attendance. It's because he truly was the best prospect. Look at the current direction of the college game, the NBA and all of basketball where versatility, skill and ability to play in space are more and more important. He's a little inconsistent right now, but to have the potential he does as a jump shooter combined with his ability to play inside and out are game-changers.

Recruitment: Offers from Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU and others.



DO-IT-ALL

Why him?: What didn't Ingram do in SoCal? He won a title. He made his teammates better, he scored when needed and he led both vocally and by example for YGC36. Know what else he did? Things like take on taking on the task of defending top 10 2020 big man Makur Maker and causing him all kinds of trouble.

Recruitment: Said he'll be announcing finalists soon and has offers from Baylor, Florida, Kansas, Oklahoma, Purdue, Stanford, TCU, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt to name a few.



THE SPEED MERCHANT

Why him?: There were plenty of quick guards at the Gauntlet Finale. I saw some that I would even consider fast. But when it comes to true speed merchants, nobody is touching Smith, who is a true burner on the hardwood. His speed can get him in trouble sometimes, but it gets him out of a lot more and the Atlanta Celtics backcourt trio of him, Xavier bound Dwon Odom and fast-rising Caleb Murhpy is as athletic as any in the country.

Recruitment: Alabama, Arkansas, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Louisville, N.C. State, Texas A&M and more are involved.



WAIT FOR IT

Why him?: Look, Ross isn't super productive yet. But that is going to come along down the road. However, there are limits to how high Ross can be ranked until we are sure he can produce and see it more regularly. That being said, those who are patient enough to wait for it and see what the fluidly athletic 6-foot-9 four man can do are going to be well-rewarded. His energy is very good, his shot looks good and now it's just a matter of putting it all together.

Recruitment: Florida, Mississippi, Oklahoma State, South Florida, Virginia Tech and Xavier have offered.



THE MAGIC MAN

Why him?: The Compton Magic are always one of the top grassroots programs in the country and usually have highly ranked players. It's one of the few programs where a guy ranked as highly as Clark can somehow get lost in the shuffle. I'll tell you what though, I haven't seen many players in the class of 2020 who are more valuable for their grassroots program. Clark is always reliable, has stepped up on both ends when needed and been a rock for his team. I'll bet that happens in college as well.

Recruitment: California, Colorado, Dayton, Fresno State, Marquette, UCLA, USC, Xavier and more West Coast programs.



FOUR-YEAR STARTER

Why him?: The more I see of Hall, the more I think he's going to be both an instant and long-term difference-maker. It doesn't seem like we see four-year starters that much these days but Hall has all the tools to do it. He's skilled, he's tough, he's a good athlete and he's as likely to start 120 games in college as anybody I saw all summer.

Recruitment: Has a final five of Clemson, Florida, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and VirginiaTech.



WELL-FITTED

Why him?: In McCorkle, we may be looking at another example of why there aren't many people left who question anything Tony Bennett does. A terrific jump-shooter, a good leader and a solid all-around player who is going to compete on both ends, he was as good a fit to the school he's committed to as you will find.

Recruitment: Committed to Virginia.



RADAR ALERT

Why him?: If college coaches had been able to watch over the weekend, I have no doubt that Carter's recruitment would have picked up some serious steam. A skilled and confident scorer whose father played in the NBA, Carter needs to on the radar of more programs in need of a guy who can go out and get his own bucket.

Recruitment: Offers from Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Tech, Richmond, and VCU.



BUMP TIME

Why him?: We debated whether or not Galloway should make his way back into the rankings when we updated them in late June. I wasn't so sure he had earned his way in. I'm pretty sure I was wrong. Galloway does a little bit of everything you would like to see a guard do and he plays with a tremendous motor. It's hard to think we won't be able to find a spot for him in the next update to the 2020 Rivals150.

Recruitment: Indiana is thought to be the leader with Iowa, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ohio State among the others involved.



DOG UNLEASHED

Why him?: My coworkers on the football side tell me all the time about how the players they cover are all about being "dogs" and how important it was becoming to be considered one. Hinton is 100% certified dog. I really liked watching this guy get after it for Team Rose and each time he I watched, he had people in the crowd pointing out his toughness. Make no mistake, though, Hinton can get buckets off the dribble, make some jumpers and defend too.

Recruitment: Boise State, Cleveland State, Green Bay, Kent State, Saint Louis and UAB are among his early offers.



THE LONG GAME

Why him?: The payoff for a guy like Mitchell isn't likely to come right away. You have to be thinking the long game when it comes to him. At about 6-foot-10, MItchell is pencil thin and prefers to roam the perimeter, but his jumper is a potential weapon and he will block some shots. What happens when he gets stronger and a coach figures out the best way to utilize his talents? The results could be pretty impressive.

Recruitment: Has visited Rutgers officially and has offers from Colorado State, Detroit, Maryland, Murray State, New Mexico, South Florida, Tulsa, UIC and VCU among others.



THE HEIST