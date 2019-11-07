Cade Cunningham committed to Oklahoma State on Tuesday but was there really any other options? In this week’s Three-Point Play, Rivals.com analyst Corey Evans discusses that, examines the final three for Jaylin Williams and reports on Josh Christopher’s upcoming official visit. EVANS MAILBAGS: Twitter Tuesday | Wednesday Leftovers



1. How Cade picked the Pokes

Cade Cunningham (Courtesy of USA Basketball)

When the Cade Cunningham news broke on Tuesday evening, just minutes before the Champion’s Classic began (don’t think the timing of it wasn’t planned) some were surprised, others awe-struck and the rest didn’t bat an eye. Regardless, his commitment to Oklahoma State was and is a big one for the Big 12 bunch. Despite the hiring of his brother, Cannen Cunningham, there was a chance that Cunningham would say no to Mike Boynton (I know that it may be difficult to believe). Even in his commitment video, whenever he said, “I’ll be honest, I was this close to picking another school,” that is not a lie. Kentucky was that inch between his index finger and thumb that he held up to provide for even greater imagery. Sure, Florida, North Carolina and Washington were involved, but what I have been told is his visit to UK went so well, he was ‘this close’ to ending his college recruitment. However, he decided to go on with his plans which included visiting Washington and speaking over things in full with his family. It took a lot for Oklahoma State to beat Kentucky and it wasn’t just the hiring of his brother. I remember sitting in a back gym in Las Vegas two summers ago, just me, Boynton and an assistant coach from Michigan. Boynton was one of the first to believe in Cunningham and don’t think that didn’t play a part a part into the process, coinciding with having a team built entirely around him, Trae Young-style, and his brother being on staff. Think what you want but this was a legitimate deliberation between blue blood and Oklahoma State. Cunningham stressed over the decision. But you know how it goes. Just as he said… blood is thicker than water.

2. Williams down to three

Jaylin Williams sits as one of the top-five centers available this fall and the four-star prospect has narrowed his school list to a group of three, he told Rivals.com. Auburn remains in the hunt and was the first to host him last weekend. On the visit, he was joined by his fellow travel teammate, Chris Moore, and Bruce Pearl would love nothing more than to keep the pair together during their college days. However, my FutureCast selection remains on Arkansas, the in-state program that will host Williams this weekend for an official visit. The Hawgs already hold the commitment from another travel teammate of his, Davonte Davis, and could at least one or two others soon with KK Robinson and Moses Moody. His visit tour will complete at Texas A&M on the weekend of Nov. 15. The Aggies have a major need in the frontcourt and prioritized Williams upon their hiring back in the spring. While he has squeezed all of his visits up into a timeframe that falls before the early signing period concludes, Williams remains set on signing in the spring. Although, he would like to commit during the early portion of his high school season. Arkansas is the most talked of landing spots for him and remains my pick.

3. Josh Christopher sets visit

Josh Christopher (https://rivals.com)