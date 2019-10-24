Three-Point Play: Talent dispersal, Josh Hall, point guard needs
Could the non-traditional powers have a big month heading into the Early Signing Period? Rivals.com Basketball Recruiting Analyst Corey Evans looks at their chances in today's Three-Point Play.
1. BIG MONTH COMING FOR NON-TRADITIONAL POWERS?
My colleague, Eric Bossi, brought up an interesting point the other day and I couldn’t help but investigate it further. He stated that, based on how things look right now, the remaining uncommitted five-star seniors could all bypass the elite, blueblood programs in college basketball.
There are 12 five-stars currently available. Jalen Suggs is a lean towards Gonzaga, Jalen Green and Makur Maker could opt for the pro ranks, and Nimari Burnett and Earl Timberlake are not currently considering any blueblood programs.
Sure, Cade Cunningham could prove us wrong by selecting Kentucky, Ziaire Williams might decide on North Carolina, Josh Christopher could choose UCLA and Greg Brown could follow Cunningham to Lexington.
Those are a lot of what-ifs. It is reasonable to think Cunningham will pick Oklahoma State, Williams will join Evan Mobley at USC, Christopher picks Arizona State and Brown stays home and attends Texas.
This all goes to say that there could be even greater dispersion of talent across the nation in the 2020 class, which could lead to a more wide-open national title race.
2. JOSH HALL NEAR A COMMITMENT
For a while this summer and even throughout the early portions of the fall, the prevailing thought was that Josh Hall would hold off on signing until spring. That has changed, his father told Rivals.com. While a commitment date has not been yet, one will be made within the next two weeks.
This decision to make a decision comes following his official visit to NC State over the weekend. Don’t count this as a done deal for the Wolfpack just yet because Hall could potentially take two more official visits. Louisville, which already hosted him last month, remains in the picture, but DePaul and LSU could also have a say.
Hall is a talented prospect that broke out this summer and now sits within the top-25 of his class. Blessed with plenty of upside, talent and the ball skills for someone of his stature, Hall can handle, score and defend various positions.
Over the next few days, a commitment date should be known, which will lead to a November signing. NC State may have the talk for now but a visit to DePaul and/or LSU could change the entire dynamic surrounding one of the best available seniors this year.
3. SUPPLY AND DEMAND WORKING IN MIKE MILES' FAVOR
There are just seven Rivals150 point guards that have yet to make their college decisions, and many highly-respected three-star guards have come off the board in recent weeks as well. This has forced coaching staffs across America to take another look at other available prospects.
Four of the seven available Rivals150 point guards are wrapping up their recruitment. Illinois has picked up major ground with Andre Curbelo, Gonzaga is the lead for Suggs, Arkansas is in a great spot for KK Robinson, though he told Rivals.com that he will not sign early, and Oklahoma State could be on the precipice of landing Rondel Walker.
Rivals150 standout Mike Miles remains fairly open at this point in his recruitment after at one point being down to a final five. Auburn, North Texas, Oklahoma State and TCU remain in the picture, but Clemson, DePaul, Georgia and Pitt have also caught his eye. Miles still hopes to sign early despite having taken just one official visit.
While Miles played off of the ball some this summer, he has shown in the past that he is a more than capable playmaker that impacts the game on both ends. He may or may not decide on a program by the end of the Early Signing Period on Nov. 19, but he is also someone that should reap the rewards of the slew of Rivals150 guards that came to early college decisions. Supply and demand is in Miles’ favor.