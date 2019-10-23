Springer discussed his feelings for the SEC program with Rivals.com. “They are a well-coached team,” he said. “The environment there, their fans and stuff are crazy. They love their Tennessee basketball there.”

Never has Rick Barnes achieved a better class in Knoxville than this fall which only got that much better on Wedneday. Five-star guard Jaden Springer committed to Tennessee , giving the Vols three top-35 recruits that will enroll next fall.

He chose the Vols over Memphis and Michigan. His commitment follows his official visit to Knoxville which was his second visit in such a variety within the past seven months. Springer is the 15th best prospect in the 2020 class and the fourth best shooting guards nationally, though he is best viewed as a combo guard that is efficient on and off of the ball.

Younger for his grade level seeing that Springer just turned 17 years old, the North Carolina native has never struggled to find success at whichever platform that he has competed upon. He enjoyed a national title last spring with the IMG Academy program, and was a top face on the Under Armour circuit in recent years.

Springer is a quality athlete that brings great versatility to the backcourt. Running with the B-Maze Elite unit this summer, he posted per-game averages of 21.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals.

He becomes the third member of Tennessee’s 2020 class with all three being found with the top-35 of the Rivals150. Fellow five-star wing Keon Johnson will join him next fall in Knoxville, as will Corey Walker, a high-end four-star recruit that brings a polished skillset to the frontcourt.