1. BARRY BROWN HAS BEEN A STUD

Barry Brown USA Today

Coming off of last year's Elite Eight run, Kansas State found itself at a serious crossroads. The Wildcats looked so-so at times during out of conference play and dropped their first two Big 12 Conference games. Down 20-plus at home in the second half against West Virginia, Barry Brown happened. The senior guard exploded and led a monster comeback. A few days later I watched in person as he put the Wildcats on his back against Iowa State in Ames and willed them to a win over the Cyclones. Since then, Brown and the Wildcats have been among the hottest teams in college hoops, losing only to Iowa State at home on Saturday. They are leading the Big 12 and in my opinion Brown deserves some serious recognition for not only the Big 12's Player of the Year honors, but also some level of All-American. I just can't think of 15 players who have been more important to a winning team than Brown. Through injuries, through up-and-down play of teammates, the former three-star prospect has been as reliable as they come. The fourth-leading scorer in the conference at around 16 points per game on the season, he's raised that total to 18.1 per outing during league play while shooting over 50 percent from the field. He seems to make more late shot clock jumpers than anybody else in America and he's as good an on-ball defender as there is in the country. If you are a college hoops fan and appreciate guys who are tough and produce in big spots, it's hard not to love Brown.



*****

2. WHAT'S NC STATE GETTING IN TERQUAVION SMITH?

On Monday, Kevin Keatts and NC State reached into the class of 2021 to take a commitment from an intriguing in-state prospect, Terquavion Smith. A long and athletic 6-foot-3 shooting guard from Farmville (N.C.) Central, Smith is not a guy that I had seen a lot when his commitment broke. However, I spent much of my Monday watching game film of the sophomore and I see a guy with a lot of upside. First of all, he's a fit for how Keatts wants to play. He's a sleek athlete, he's got long arms he uses to get deflections and he's laterally quick. There are some small kinks to work out of his jump shot, but he's a very willing shooter from deep who looks like he should be a respectable guy from deep by the time he lands in Raleigh. In the open floor he gets to the rim and while he'll need to continue to improve his off hand, he should be able to create his own offense off the dribble. We are going to start him off as a high-end three-star prospect but he looks to easily have top 100, or better, potential. My suspicion is that he's a guy who will have an excellent shot to make the jump to four-star territory once we are able to see him in person against national competition instead of relying on film against small school local comp. Bottom line, he looks to be a quality early pick-up for Keatts and the Pack.



*****

3. INTEREST IN FIVE-STAR DAISHEN NIX CONTINUES TO GROW

Daishen Nix Nick Lucero/Rivals.com