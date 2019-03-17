The sky's the limit for four-star Tennessee product Jordan Rawls
Jordan Rawls has had a really strong junior season for Hamilton Heights (Chattanooga, Tenn.). The newly minted four-star prospect is averaging 23 points and 6.4 assists while helping his team to a 34-4 record.
Kansas State was the first to come through with an offer following a great performance at the CB Hoops Prep/JuCo Showcase at LakePoint Sports in October. Georgia Tech is his most recent offer following a trip down to Atlanta for an unofficial visit. He also added an offer from Ole Miss this season.
Georgia, Iowa, Mississippi State, Tennessee and Virginia are among the other schools showing interest in the 6-foot-2 point guard. Tennessee hosted him recently when the Vols beat Kentucky.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
Georgia Tech: “It was great. I liked the facilities and enjoyed the game. I like the coaching staff. They invited me back to the locker room before the game, so I got to hear what he was saying to the players.”
Kansas State: “I keep in contact with their coaches, really coach (Chester) Frazier since he offered. I watched them beat Kansas and a couple other games. I like the way they play.”
Ole Miss: “That offer came when we played Memphis East and they were there watching. I talk to coach (Kermit) Davis a lot. He’s going to turn that program around. I watched them on TV a few times.”
Tennessee: “Everything went well there. I love their program and the way they play. They can compete for a national championship there. They want me to keep working and they will keep watching.”
RIVALS' REACTION
Rawls is a strong candidate to have a breakout travel season. Don’t be surprised if you look up toward the end of July and he’s risen up the rankings even more and collected high-major offers from all over the country. His combination of size, ability to score and his feel for running a team and setting up others should make him a hot commodity before long.
The Tennessee native isn’t ready to peg any favorites in his recruitment just yet. Kansas State was wise to offer him when it did and the Wildcats staff has done a great job staying with him since. Georgia Tech getting him on campus for a win over Boston College and giving him an offer before leaving was a smart move and one that puts the Yellow Jackets squarely in the mix. He also mentioned a close relationship with Kermit Davis. But keep an eye on what happens if Tennessee offers. That could be one that really grabs his attention and could be really tough to beat.