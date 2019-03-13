Jordan Nesbitt MADE Hoops

BENTON, Ky. -- One of the top young wing prospects in the Midwest, four-star Jordan Nesbitt elected to move to the class of 2021 to give his game another year of seasoning and development. His decision to enroll at St. Louis (Mo.) Christian has paid off big and the 6-foot-6 wing who currently ranks No. 58 overall in the sophomore class taken big steps with both his game and overall maturity playing a national schedule.

"I would give it an A-," Nesbit told Rivals.com of his sophomore season. "I experienced a lot of things out here and it was way better than regular high school. There are so many great players out here.

"I could have had a better start. I started off kind of sluggish, if I would have had a better start I think I would have given it an A."

IN HIS OWN WORDS

As big as Nesbitt's talent and upside is, he's got just as big a personality and he discussed a variety of topics.

What separates him from others: "To me when I get it rolling I feel what separates me from other guys is my motor. I give it 100 percent every time that I play and I feel like there's nobody like me that plays the way I play. I get my teammates involved as well and I can also score at will." Next step with his game: "Just improving my ball-handling and make sure I get my left hand stronger. I can get my game more polished with that." Who is involved: "I have offers from Ole Miss, Tulane and Louisiana Monroe. I have interest from Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, Tulsa, Missouri, Saint Louis, Louisville and some others. I took an unofficial visit to Louisville. "

Louisville visit: "It was a great visit, I loved Louisville, The fans, the facilities the coaches and everybody made me feel at home."



