Basketball Recruiting - Ten newcomers to watch in 2020-21

With practices all over the country under way, the 2020-21 college basketball season will be upon us before we know it. With that will come a host of new names that should impact the season in a number of different ways. The freshmen that will shape the year ahead are far too plentiful to list, but here are 10 I'm excited to watch when the season tips off next month.

THE SCHOOL: Howard THE WHY: Maker’s decision to cast aside a long list of major offers to sign with HBCU Howard makes him one of the easiest 2020 prospects for which to root. There’s also a chance that his groundbreaking commitment could start some level of trend if all goes well.

The Bison had a rough season a year ago, going 4-29, but a hyper-athletic, rim-protecting talent like Maker could make a world of difference. A converted soccer player, Maker moves incredibly well for a 7-footer and should be a dominant force in the MEAC from day one. Howard has not been to the NCAA tournament since 1992, and there’s a chance the five-star center could help change that.

THE SCHOOL: Texas THE WHY: Shaka Smart has posted a winning conference record just once during his five-year tenure at Texas. So while things seem to be turning in a positive direction, he still needs some help. The good news is he’s recruited just that in the form of Brown, the highest-ranked prospect to sign with the Longhorns since Mo Bamba in 2017. Brown is an incredible athlete still polishing himself as a true wing. So, as talented as he is already, his upside remains off the charts. Watching him develop in Austin this season should be a blast.

THE SCHOOL: North Carolina THE WHY: The heir apparent to Cole Anthony’s throne at North Carolina, Love will be under a high-powered microscope all season. The shoes he’s asked to fill are massive, as UNC looks to bounce back from last year’s nightmare 14-19 finish. Love needs to develop as a passer, but his scoring knack will likely be on full display. What he’s able to give Roy Williams and company as a freshman could determine what the year ahead holds.

THE SCHOOL: Oklahoma State THE WHY: The top player in the 2020 class and the early favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, all eyes will be on Cunningham this year. The five-star guard’s skill set is the main allure, of course, but that’s been well documented. Turning away a long list of blue bloods, landing at Oklahoma State and sticking with the Cowboys despite the program being slapped with a postseason ban only adds another level of intrigue to his story. The fact that his older brother landed in Stillwater as an assistant coach was obviously the driving force here, but that matters not. It will be fascinating to watch Cunningham and the impressive freshman class that surrounds him attempt to lead an OSU program that finished 18-14 last year back to non-postseason glory.

THE SCHOOL Kentucky THE WHY: Everyone loves a guard that can fill it up, and Boston seems to be exactly that. The Kentucky-bound five-star averaged nearly 19 pints per game as a high school senior and will be surrounded by a level of talent that should make him even more dangerous in Lexington. Boston is a thrilling player to watch, not only because of his ability to score off the dribble but because he’s a big personality both on and off the floor.

THE SCHOOL: Duke THE WHY: The Blue Devils are searching for a dependable point guard and hope they’ve found one in Roach, who is likely to play big minutes in his first year on campus. He missed his junior season with a knee injury but proved all is well a year ago by averaging 19 points and six rebounds per game as a senior. There will likely be some growing pains for Roach in his first college season, but if he can prove steady and insert himself into the All-ACC Freshman conversation, things will be fine in Durham.

THE SCHOOL: Gonzaga THE WHY: A true two-sport star, Suggs had Power Five offers as quarterback but chose Gonzaga, a school with no football team. The highest-ranked signee in program history, the five-star is a testament to what Gonzaga has built in Spokane. From plucky upset specialist to plucky underdog, to serious national title contender and preseason No. 1, Gonzaga sits on the doorstep of a championship. It’s easy to get the feeling that Suggs is the player to help them kick in the door.

THE SCHOOL: Virginia THE WHY: Virginia is known for its defense but last year became almost as known for its scoring struggles. Last season, the 57 points per game the Cavaliers averaged ranked 350th nationally. Some of that was because of pace, but UVA unquestionably needs a scorer. Enter Abdur-Rahim. The four-star wing and son of former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim is the type of player Virginia has lacked for a few years. He was one of the top scorers on the Nike EYBL a year ago, averaging more than 25 points per game.

THE SCHOOL: USC THE WHY: The 7-foot center has drawn comparisons to former Memphis star James Wiseman, which is pretty high praise when you consider Wiseman is on his way to being an early first-round pick. Mobley turned down a number of blue blood offers to sign with USC, where his size and elite athleticism will make him a difference-maker immediately

