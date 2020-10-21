Basketball Recruiting - Florida Man: Odds on McGowen, a Futurecast pick and name to watch

Each week, Rivals national basketball analyst and very own Florida man Rob Cassidy takes readers around the hoops recruiting world, touching on news, notes and developments that relate to prospects from coast to coast. This week, he predicts a local guard will land at SMU, handicaps the race for five-star Bryce McGowens and touches on the weekend that was at the All-American Jamboree outside Orlando.

A one-time Florida State commit, McGowens backed off his pledge a couple weeks back and has now released a top five consisting of LSU, Nebraska, Georgia and Michigan in addition to FSU. Earlier this week, our own Dan McDonald spoke to the five-star and touched on each of his five finalists.



But as is the case in every single recruitment, not every finalist stands on equal footing. Let’s handicap the race to land the touted prospect’s commitment, shall we? Oh, and to be clear, I’m not actually booking your degenerate recruiting bets. These odds are for entertainment purposes only. Seek help, bro.



LSU AND NEBRASKA: EVEN MONEY

The Tigers and Huskers seem like the frontrunners. McGowens’ brother plays for Nebraska, so the allure there is obvious. The fact that head coach Fred Hoiberg has strong NBA ties is also a point for Nebraska. When it comes to LSU, it’s all about relationships. McGowens seems comfortable with the Tigers’ staff despite only recently landing an offer from the program following his decommitment.



MICHIGAN: +200

Head coach Juwan Howard had a virtual meeting with McGowens just days before the five-star released his top 5, and the Wolverines suddenly made the cut. That suggests the meeting went well. Michigan is thought to be a serious player here and things could be getting even more serious by the week. The Wolverines would admittedly be a decent value bet.

FLORIDA STATE: +350

Everyone is familiar with the situation here. Sometimes, high-profile prospects back off pledges only to recommit weeks later, but it’s certainly not the norm. That said, McGowens feels comfortable with the FSU staff, and that’s significant. It’s impossible to rule the Seminoles out completely. Still, history suggests FSU has an uphill fight.



GEORGIA: +750

I can’t see it. But, hey, betting a longshot is fun.