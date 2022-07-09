Takeaways: Friday action from the 3SSB Championships

ROCK HILL, S.C – The adidas 3SSB Championships continued in the Palmetto State on Friday and action included impressive performances from well-known and emerging prospects alike. Rivals national analysts Rob Cassidy and Travis Graf were on hand and share their takeaways below.

TAISON CHATMAN PLANS TO CUT HIS LIST TO FIVE SOON

The 69th-ranked prospect in the class of 2023, Taison Chatman sat out his team's Friday Night game due to injury but still managed to make a little news, as he said he plans to trim his list to five in the near future and make a commitment “sometime this fall.” Kansas, which recently got an official visit from the four-star prospect, seems like an absolute lock to make the cut. So do Ohio State and Minnesota, both of which Chatman says he plans to visit in the months ahead. Other programs in the mix include Xavier, LSU, Virginia and Connecticut, two of which will make his final cut. “I’m probably done with visits until the fall,” Chatman said on Friday. “When the fall comes, I’ll probably take LSU, Minnesota and Ohio State and then be done with it.”

*****

IOWA LEGACY STEALS THE SHOW

Pryce Sandfort (Rivals.com)

Last summer at this time, Pryce Sandfort was just beginning to make his name as a high-major prospect. This weekend the 6-foot-7 guard solidified himself as a stock riser with a well-rounded game that could help any number of colleges. Sandfort helped his D1 Minnesota team to an easy win over a loaded Southern Assault team on Friday, as he showed the ability to change games as a scorer, rebounder and defender while cashing in a four-point play on his way to one of the day’s most well-rounded performances. The class of 2024 prospect handles the ball relatively well, clearly has range and is able to create shots for both himself and others. His effort was so impressive, in fact, that there were muffled but audible groans from a group of college coaches seated along the baseline when they were informed that his older brother, Payton Sandfort, currently played for Iowa. “Well, it’s gonna be tough to get him out of Big Ten country,” one said to nobody in particular. Sandfort’s recruitment remains open, however, as the 6-foot-6 guard insists his brother’s standing as an active Hawkeye doesn’t make this an open-and-shut case. He holds offers from programs such as Iowa, Clemson, Washington State, Nebraska and others.

*****

AUBURN OFFER HAS TANG’S ATTENTION

Kur Tang (Rivals.com)

The No. 36 prospect in the class of 2024, 6-foot-4 guard Kur Tang showed off his shooting ability while leading his Mass Rivals squad to a win over the Compton Magic on Friday. The in-demand prospect knocked down a handful of corner 3-pointers and showed a knack for getting by his man off the dribble. It’s no wonder the junior’s offer list is growing and new schools seem to be checking in on him by the week. Following the game, Tang said he was a bit overwhelmed by calls when it became permissible for college coaches to contact 2024 prospects in mid June, but said that Kansas, Oregon, Ohio State and Auburn managed to stand out from the pack. Of that group, only Auburn has made things official with an offer. “I know they’re well coached and played hard and that they were No. 1 for a part of last year,” Tang said of Bruce Pearl’s Tigers. “I’m looking forward to learning more and maybe getting out there.” Kansas and Oregon seem to be mulling making things official with an offer, but haven’t done so just yet. Should one or both decide to do so down the road, Tang seems open to the idea of a visit.

*****

FLORY BIDUNGA IS A DEFENSIVE MONSTER

Flory Bidunga, who just moved up to No. 6 in the latest Rivals150, added to his case as the number one defensive prospect in high school basketball. He blocks and alters every shot in his area and is terrific when matched up with someone in the post as well as in weak side help. He’s aggressive and attacks in every situation, not scared to put himself in position to be put on a poster. Offensively, he’s developed a consistent left-handed hook shot and has made strides with his mid-range jumper. Bidunga leads a unique recruitment, but is receiving interest from nearly every program from across the country, and holds offers from Auburn, Arizona State, Creighton, Wake Forest and Bradley.

*****

AJ JOHNSON SHOWS IMPROVED FLOOR GAME