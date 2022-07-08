Graf's Takeaways: Adidas 3SSB Championship

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Rivals.com's Travis Graf was on hand for the Adidas 3SSB Championship on Thursday in South Carolina. He takes a look at some of the top storylines from a day full of talented players and good games.

FUTURECAST: Baye Fall to Arkansas

Five-star forward Baye Fall had a very productive day on the Adidas Circuit, knocking down some outside shots, blocking and altering shots on the perimeter, and showcasing a good overall activity level. Fall is hearing a lot from Arkansas, Auburn, Texas, Oregon, Seton Hall and Rutgers. As of now, Arkansas and Auburn seem to have the inside track in this recruitment, with a slight edge going to the Razorbacks.

*****

Dellquan Warren is ranked too low

Class of 2024 guard Dellquan Warren was arguably the best table-setting guard on display in Rock Hill. He’s phenomenal at reading defenses and manipulating defenders in pick-and-roll situations. Once he develops a consistent jumper and makes defenders go over the screens more often, he will be one of the most well-rounded guards in the 2024 class. In regards to his recruitment, Warren is consistently hearing from Alabama, Dayton, Pittsburgh, Youngstown State, Rutgers, Ohio State, Cincinnati and VCU. Kansas has started to turn up the heat, and that’s one to watch closely if the Jayhawks were to offer.

*****

KJ Greene comes up clutch

Class of 2024 four-star KJ Greene is another player that we probably have ranked too low at this time. He was consistent at getting to his spots and always played within himself, never getting sped up by the defense. He showed the ability to create space off of the dribble and his pull-up jumper was very trustworthy. His most notable shot of the day was a buzzer-beating game winner against Midwest Basketball Club. Greene hears a ton from Ole Miss, South Carolina, USF, Harvard, Florida State and Tennessee. As of now, the SEC programs probably have the most traction in this recruitment.

*****

Freddie Dilione is consistent

It’s hard to find many better shot creators in the 2023 class than Freddie Dilione. He’s excellent at creating separation off of the dribble and is a very consistent scorer from the mid-range and from the outside. He’s crafty with his handle and uses acceleration and deceleration to get defenders off balance in order to get to his spots. Look for a rankings bump in the next Rivals150 update.

*****

Performance of the day: Eli Ellis