“Syracuse is known for having long, lanky and skilled wings like myself. The relationship I have with the coaches just solidified everything with me. How they were there encouraging in good games and in bad, and telling me what I could do to impact the program more every time I touched the floor.”

“Syracuse is the best fit for me academically and/or basketball," Newton told Rivals.com. "Academically, it has the best communications program in the country, called the Newhouse (School of Public Communications). When it comes to the basketball side, I am a perfect fit for Syracuse basketball.”

Syracuse made its first mark in the 2020 class on Tuesday, thanks to the commitment of Woody Newton . The Rivals150 forward is a tremendous addition to the Orange, as he fits the rangy, versatile frontcourt mold that others like him have excelled in Jim Boeheim’s system.

A native of the nation’s capital, Newton is a 6-foot-8 forward that is known most for his athleticism, high-energy play and ability to guard many spots in the frontcourt. While his defensive versatility in switching different positions may not be needed as much in the 2-3 zone that Syracuse has become known for, his length and instincts should make him a major weapon that might be used up top or on the bottom portions of the half-court defensive scheme.

Selecting the Orange over Georgetown, Maryland, Virginia Tech and Xavier, Newton should only develop further in college. While he might not be relied upon primarily for his scoring early on, his ability to change shots at the basket and provide an impact on the offensive glass should not go unnoticed.

Running with the Team Takeover travel program this summer (the same group that produced recent Orange star Franklin Howard), Newton has shown that he can make shots to the perimeter as he has made 40 percent of his perimeter tries, all while remaining a do-it-all type who can fill out nearly every portion of the stat sheet.

Newton becomes Syracuse’s first 2020 commitment and is from a class that the Orange do not need a whole lot from after just taking five members from the 2019 class. He brings good news to the Orange fan base after losing Oshae Brissett early to the NBA Draft. The Orange remain in pursuit of other Rivals150 juniors such as Addison Patterson, Andre Jackson, and Elijah Hutchins-Everett.