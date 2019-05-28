Many assumed RJ Hampton would commit to Kansas, Memphis or Texas Tech on Tuesday but instead, the five-star guard forfeited his college eligibility. He will not be on American soil this fall. Hampton has signed a one-year contract with the New Zealand Breakers of the National Basketball League.

Hampton discussed his decision to forgo college and spend this season abroad before entering his name into the 2020 NBA Draft.

“I feel like this was the best opportunity for me to get ready for the NBA as quickly as possible because that is my ultimate goal,” he told Rivals.com. “I think that it is a safer route for players to go instead of going to college, in my opinion.”

How Hampton will navigate the next 12 months will be watched closely, though he feels as if he has the proper mindset that will equate to success for both the short- and long-term.

“I expect to get a whole pro experience without being in the NBA,” he said. “I want to live like a pro, play and prepare myself like one, too.”